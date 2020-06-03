You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

‘America Street’ documentary on Charleston’s East Side community now free to stream

  • Updated
Joe Watson (copy)
Buy Now

Joseph Watson behind the counter of his sweet shop in Hampstead Village, as featured in "America Street." Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 Gavin McIntyre/Staff/File

"America Street," a documentary exploring issues facing Charleston's East Side community, is available for free through June 9.

Filmmaker Idrissou Mora-Kpai wanted to make it accessible to everyone as a means of providing education and historical context to the current national unrest against police brutality and racial inequality. 

"I think the film is timely and addresses a lot of the important questions the recent killings have once more raised," Mora-Kpai said.

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


The film touches on unmitigated flooding, drug transactions, shootings and neglect and decay, in addition to community and municipal efforts to preserve and improve the 250-year-old downtown Charleston neighborhood formerly known as Hampstead Village. It also takes into account the killing of Walter Scott and slaying of nine Bible study members by a self-proclaimed white supremacist at Emanuel AME Church.

"America Street" was filmed in 2015 when Mora-Kpai and his wife, Jeanette Jouili, were living in Charleston.

The film can be streamed now at cinemapolis.org/film/america-street.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.