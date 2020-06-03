‘America Street’ documentary on Charleston’s East Side community now free to stream

"America Street," a documentary exploring issues facing Charleston's East Side community, is available for free through June 9.
Filmmaker Idrissou Mora-Kpai wanted to make it accessible to everyone as a means of providing education and historical context to the current national unrest against police brutality and racial inequality.
"I think the film is timely and addresses a lot of the important questions the recent killings have once more raised," Mora-Kpai said.
The film touches on unmitigated flooding, drug transactions, shootings and neglect and decay, in addition to community and municipal efforts to preserve and improve the 250-year-old downtown Charleston neighborhood formerly known as Hampstead Village. It also takes into account the killing of Walter Scott and slaying of nine Bible study members by a self-proclaimed white supremacist at Emanuel AME Church.
"America Street" was filmed in 2015 when Mora-Kpai and his wife, Jeanette Jouili, were living in Charleston.
The film can be streamed now at cinemapolis.org/film/america-street.