Amber Nash is the voice behind Pam Poovey, the fictional character from FX adult animated sitcom "Archer," which follows a group of dysfunctional secret agents.
Nash also performs live improv with her husband Kevin Gillese as a duo called Working Title, which will perform at the Charleston Comedy Festival. She has a solo show, in addition to two duo shows.
She answered a few questions for Charleston Scene readers.
Q: When did you first delve into comedy, and what drew you to it?
A: I think my first taste of comedy was as a class clown. It was survival; I needed to make friends, and that seemed like the quickest way for a snaggle-toothed chubby kid to make friends. After I started getting laughs, I was hooked.
I didn't really get into performing until later. I did some high school theater and then found improv when I was in college and first went to see a show. I signed up for classes that night and never looked back.
Q: What do you like most about it?
A: Being on stage doing improv is where I feel most free in my entire life. You are encouraged to just go for it, not judge yourself, take risks, make mistakes, be positive — it's heaven. I met all my closest friends and even my husband doing improv. I'll do it 'til I'm dead.
Q: How did you get the gig with “Archer” and what's it like being a voice actor?
A: I worked for the guys that went on to make "Archer" on a show for Adult Swim called "Frisky Dingo." They are Atlanta guys, and they found me at Dad's (Garage Theatre). They were dudes making cartoons, and we were dudes making theater, so we kind of all ran in the same circles in the early days.
They needed someone that would show up and do voices and be generally easy to work with, and I guess I fit the bill. Then, when "Archer" came along, they just asked me if I wanted the job. I love the show and am eternally proud of Pam as a terrible but unapologetic, and ultimately loving, character. Voice acting is also such a great job. I love it.
Q: What can we expect from you at the Charleston Comedy Festival?
A: I get to perform with the guys at Theatre 99, which is always a blast. I've know Greg (Tavares) and Brandy (Sullivan) for a long time, way before "Archer" came along. It's like a second home. And I get to perform with my husband. We do a show called Working Title, where we attempt to improvise a full-film script for the audience. My husband plays the main character, and I play all the other characters; it's a super blast.
Q: What’s new for you in 2019?
A: "Archer" is going into Season 10. I'm going to New Zealand for a con (convention). I'm doing tons of improv and some scripted work at Dad's Garage and who knows what else.