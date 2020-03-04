All-women bands in SC are scarce. Here's why those musicians think that is.

Though Billie Eilish, a female musician, racked up 2020 Grammy wins for song, record, album and best new artist of the year, the nominees in each of those categories set the odds against her.

The statistics show that 24.7 percent of song of the year nominees were women, 8.2 percent for record of the year and 7.6 percent for album of the year. In the best new artist category, women accounted for 42 percent of nominees — suggesting the potential for gender equality in an industry that always has been dominated by men.

Those national numbers are generous compared to the gender makeup of bands on a local level.

After a deep dive into South Carolina bands across genres, I could only find a handful of groups that feature musicians who are all women. Female-fronted projects are only slightly more common. Women hip-hop artists are rare as well. And when it comes to instrumentalists, female drummers are almost impossible to find in the Palmetto State.

The stats show sexism

A 2019 investigative report cited in The New York Times and Forbes studied the gender and race of the industry's core professions by looking at the 700 top songs on Billboard's year-end Hot 100 chart between 2012 and 2018.

The study found that, across three creative roles, women make up about 22 percent of artists, 12 percent of songwriters and 2 percent of producers.

A later study by Northwestern University discovered that, of the nearly 5,000 record labels featured in the data set, only a third had ever signed at least one female artist.

"Don’t let the success of Beyonce and Taylor Swift fool you," an essay on the study began. "Females are still grossly underrepresented in the music industry."

The women who rock

In South Carolina, two of the biggest projects to gain success in recent years star a woman — Shovels & Rope (Cary Ann Hearst) and Grammy-winning Ranky Tanky (Quiana Parler). But these are exceptions to all-male or majority-male rock and pop bands that reign in the state.

Free Times' compilation of top South Carolina albums of 2019, selected by prominent local folks in the music scene, included no band with more than one woman.

She Returns From War, Grace Joyner, Babe Club and Salti Ray are a few notable music projects in the state with more than one woman. Each of those bands has a female lead singer and at least one female instrumentalist.

But when it comes to bands with all women, the search gets much harder.

Cary Ann Hearst's Charleston-based side project is perhaps the most heartening discovery.

She heads an all-women bluegrass project called the Marshgrass Mamas that consists of eight instrumentalists. The Mamas won Bluegrass Band of the Year in the 2018 City Paper Music Awards.

My search took me outside of Charleston to Converse College, an all-woman university in Spartanburg. There, a music class has been the fountainhead for two active all-women projects in the state: Selkie and Sorry, Peach.

The Creative Music Ensemble Seminar, part of the college's contemporary music major, groups classmates into bands for the semester, and among those that have stuck and started recording music together is one group led by a woman of color.

Singer-songwriter Tyerra Clayborne was classically trained on oboe, violin and cello. She's part of six-piece electro-pop band Sorry, Peach.

Struggles in the scene

In her grade-school band, Clayborne said classical instruments were typically pushed on women, whereas traditional rock instruments were left to the guys.

"Who’s the best guitar player that you can think of off the top of your head?" Clayborne asks. "I can think of all these male guitarists, and I can’t tell you a single female guitarist."

Despite the imbalance in early education, every band Clayborne has been involved with has featured all women. Sorry, Peach also features three women of color, an even scarcer demographic.

Selkie, formerly known as Indie Kid What, arose from the same Converse College class. Its members knew they would have a lot to overcome.

"When we, as women, put ourselves and our art or content out there, we all know there’s a very good chance that we won’t be taken as seriously as our male counterparts," vocalist and guitarist Miranda Godfrey says.

Columbia has produced two all-women projects of its own in recent years: Paisley & the Birdwalkers and Downtime. There's also brand-new supergroup A La Mids, featuring Catherine Hunsinger of Rex Darling, Emily McCollum of Stagbriar and Cayla Fralick.

Paisley Marie of all-women Americana outfit Paisley & the Birdwalkers says female musicians cope with confidence issues instilled at an early age. Then, there's the male gaze.

"You can jam with guys, but then you’re always the 'girl in the band,' as if it’s a novelty or a gimmick," she shares. "Or, you’ll have a lot of guys who make offers to jam with you, but when you show up, they’re really just trying to hit on you."

Catherine Hunsinger of A La Mids notes another obstacle: lack of visibility.

"I felt too scared to start a band, because I didn’t see many other women doing it, especially on a local level," Hunsinger says. "You can look at as many Lizzos and Taylor Swifts as you want, but it’s hard when you don’t see the people around you doing it, too."

She also says one thing women face more than men is imposter syndrome, since they are outnumbered.

"It's a whole, 'I don’t rock the same way those guys do, so am I really a musician?' thing."

Then, there are the men who belittle women, from show promoters to marketers to sound techs. While men are lauded for their talent, women are judged for their looks, she says.

"Maybe one day we’ll transition more into a world where female groups aren’t just put together by P. Diddy in 'Making the Band,'" Hunsinger says. "But up until this point, that’s kind of what it’s been like. Most female groups have been about beauty, and it ultimately comes down to men not taking women seriously."

What needs to change?

According to Kate Bankston of soul, funk and jazz-inspired duo Downtime, local men aren't inviting women to collaborate. Typically, it's men apprenticing with men, and gatekeepers are often unintentionally leaving women out of the picture, Bankston says.

"We need men to be aware of this dynamic, not so we get pandered to in musical spaces, but just, you know, save a spot for ya girl," Bankston says. "She might want to play too."

Downtime member Amanda Pollak says another reason women hesitate to start bands is that they are naturally more self-critical.

"We're afraid that if it isn't perfect, it doesn't deserve to be heard, or we wonder what people will think if we mess up," Pollak says. "There's also another harmful notion out there that if you didn't learn an instrument as a young child, don't even bother as an adult."

She says the solution is for women to stop reciting the inner litany of "What am I not?" and instead embrace the change they wish to see in the industry.

"So there’s not a spot for you? Start making the thing you want to see come to fruition," she says. "Sit in a living room with your girls, find someone to collaborate with, just do it."

Cassidy Spencer of Paisley & the Birdwalkers says the South Carolina scene is slowly starting to accept and encourage women in music. She credits projects like summer music camp Girls Rock and Girls Block.

"Our voices are being heard, and if not, they are going to be heard," Spencer says.