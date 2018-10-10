The age of the "Song of the Week" has run its course, but that doesn't mean we aren't done listening to local music. (On the contrary, I often do it all day long at work.)
Some history:
To give you a little taste of some Charlestonians' favorite songs, I created a cover story and accompanying playlist in January featuring music suggestions from Mayor Tecklenburg, Hootie & the Blowfish's Mark Bryan and more local musicians. Most of these tracks weren't local, but it gave me an idea.
As a followup, I started featuring a Song of the Week to run in Scene to share more music made here in Charleston.
And now:
We're creating a different kind of Charleston playlist: the kind that features homegrown music — songs from some of the best acts playing in town.
The playlist features all of the Songs of the Week that I've been including in our Scene Soundwaves column, with a few more (and by a few, I mean a lot) great listens thrown in for good measure. I'll probably be updating it on occasion, so stay tuned for more great local songs.
You can listen to our "Charleston Music" playlist now on Spotify at https://spoti.fi/2zYRASJ, or right here, below.