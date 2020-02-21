You are the owner of this article.
All aboard Charleston's new free trolley that stops at 9 breweries

The Charleston Brewery District has pooled together resources to provide a free trolley that will run on Saturdays and stop between 9 breweries. Provided

There's a new way to explore Charleston breweries on Saturday afternoons. 

Instead of biking or Ubering, you will now be able to take a free trolley that will run between 9 breweries in the Charleston Brewery District, a geographical region near the neck of the Peninsula with a heavy population of locations to drink local craft beer. 

Holy City Brewing owner and production manager Chris Brown told The Post and Courier that the idea was brought up at a monthly meeting for breweries in the Charleston Brewery District. Baker & Brewer, a Holy City Brewing operation, is one of the breweries along the route.

All the breweries in the district are splitting the cost of the trolley so that it's free for people to ride, according to Brown. Locally owned Lowcountry Trolley will supply the wheels. 

The trolley will run from 1-9 p.m. on Saturdays, starting at Tradesman at the top of the hour and then traveling to Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., Cooper River, Palmetto, Baker & Brewer, Revelry, Fatty's, Lo-Fi and Munkle. 

The loop will run on repeat until 9 p.m., allowing patrons to hitch a ride to the next spot once done drinking at whatever location they're at. The breweries are all within three miles of each other. 

The first trolley loop will take place on Leap Day, Feb. 29. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

