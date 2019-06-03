Alice Cooper created a music career off grandly theatrical performances that propelled his brand of shock-rock.
Cooper drew from elements of horror movies and vaudeville to throw showstopping concerts that featured hard rock music along with electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. And he continues to tour regularly within his same eccentric, macabre psycho-drama style.
His song titles include "Feed My Frankenstein," "Halo of Flies" and "Dead Babies."
It's a special niche that's expanded to the masses, as Cooper has under his belt platinum albums, sold-out tours and a nightly radio show airing in nearly 100 cities.
One of his next stops for a performance that is destined to be a nightmarish spectacle is North Charleston. Cooper will collide with the Holy City for his "Ol' Black Eyes is Back" tour at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $75 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.