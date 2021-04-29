Album covering 100 years of Black American women in music recorded on Charleston stage

It has been just over 100 years since the first Black American woman debuted as a recording artist.

That was Mamie Smith on Feb. 14, 1920, with a 78 rpm record that featured the tracks "You Can't Keep A Good Man Down" and "That Thing Called Love" for Okeh Records.

The anniversary of a groundbreaking moment in music history is what inspired local singer Kanika Moore of synthwave outfit Doom Flamingo and powerhouse soul band Motown Throwdown to develop an entire album around a fitting concept.

Moore — along with studio musicians Reggie Sullivan on stand-up bass, JT Rollerson of Black Noyze and A$AP Rocky on drums, and Jonathan Lovett of Terraphonics on piano — is showing off her impressive vocal prowess with a new live album recorded at the Charleston Music Hall that will feature one track from a Black American woman recording artist for every decade from 1920 to today.

The selected tracks are: Mamie Smith's "Crazy Blues," Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Ella Fitzgerald and The Inkspots' "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall," Sarah Vaughn's "Misty," The Shirelles' "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," Aretha Franklin's "Day Dreaming," Whitney Houston's "Saving All My Love For You," Mariah Carey's "Hero," Esperanza Spalding's "I Know You Know," Beyonce's "Love On Top" and an original song by Moore.

"This project is a celebration," Moore told The Post and Courier. "If it weren't for these women, I would not be the same type of professional musician that I am today. But even more important, music would not have nearly the richness and texture and life and passion without Black American women musicians."

Moore said the initial idea was sparked during a jazz livestream with pianist Lovett during COVID-19.

"When we started brainstorming a concept, it was obvious that many of the songs we both loved were by Black women," Moore said.

Once fleshed out, the anniversary through-the-years edition came into being. "100 Years of Black American Women in Music" is the running title.

Moore shared the difficulty of paring the disc down to just one song per decade. She had to leave out some of her biggest influences, from Sister Rosetta Tharpe to Nina Simone to Patti Labelle to Erykah Badu.

The album was recorded over three days in late April at the Music Hall, co-produced by Moore along with a friend and brand innovator who helped brainstorm the vision, Brian Compton.

In addition to the live album, slated to be released either later this year or in 2022, Compton hopes there will be a documentary attached that includes video from the recording session and clips from historical archives that highlight each of the Black women artists featured.

"The main goal is to create a timeless and permanent piece of art that is heartfelt and meaningful," he said.

A videography crew was on site to capture the magic, which included nailing down challenging jazz interpretations on the spot and improvising unique spins on iconic melodies. In just a handful of takes, songs developed from their rehearsal stage to the finished project.

In a long black gown with a silver necklace collar, dangling beaded earrings and bedazzled heels, Moore set the formal tone. She wore brown lipstick and rocked a natural afro as her smooth, rich vocals melted into the microphone while she covered Aretha Franklin's "Day Dreaming."

The band members wore black tuxedos, and twinkling lights dangling from the black curtains cast a magical glow across the stage.

"We are making a video, too, so that changes the recording technique," said Moore. "For example, we have to play everything live with no overdubs, and I get to dress up. Also, since there is no audience, our stage setup has all the players in a circle, which is nice to face each other instead of facing an audience."

It was a series of long days for these professional musicians, who spent eight hours rehearsing and recording and then had to head out to other gigs at Halls Chophouse, Tobin's Market and The Commodore.

On the afternoon of April 27, Moore hit every note of Beyonce's "Love On Top" four times in a row. Moore made the iconic track, which modulates four times into what feels like an impossibly high key to belt out notes, look easy.

Claps and cheers echoed from the team and crew after the final take of the day wrapped. Though there wasn't an audience in the hall's rows of regal red seats, it felt like the entire auditorium gave a standing ovation.

"I've worked on all types of session projects, and often it's just me and the engineer alone recording my vocals on top of the tracks," Moore said. "This project is being recorded live with a band of my best friends playing in a beautiful theatre, so it feels much more like a concert than most studio sessions."

Moore said she was honored to be a part of what feels like a powerful and inspirational moment in history — a celebratory look back on those who paved the way before her.

"The end product is going to be a beautiful tribute," she said.