Almost a year after his original concert planned for Sept. 14 was postponed in the wake of Hurricane Florence's threat to the Carolinas, country superstar Alan Jackson will return to the Lowcountry.
The concert at the North Charleston Coliseum has been rescheduled for Aug. 23, 2019. Tickets for the original show by the Country Music Hall of Famer will be honored at that date. In addition, there will be other tickets available.
Those tickets are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, online at Ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and by visiting AlanJackson.com. VIP tickets and packages are also available.
Jackson, who played to countless fans across the United States in 2018, will announce more shows for 2019, all part of a new tour, in the coming weeks.