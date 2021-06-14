Alabama, Bruce Hornsby, Pat Benatar, more coming to Charleston area venues

It's been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Ala., to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach bar called The Bowery.

The group that went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music by introducing rock-style guitars, lights and pyrotechnics.

They'll be back in South Carolina and bringing their "Song of the South" and "Mountain Music" with them for their 50th anniversary tour. There's a stop at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 8.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 at ticketmaster.com.

Another major artist, this one known for his rock and blues piano riffs, is also coming to the Lowcountry this fall. That's "The Way It Is."

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers will perform at the Gaillard Center on Sept. 29. In addition to piano, Hornsby plays electric sitar, chamberlin, horns and strings on his latest album "Non-Secure Connection," which explores themes from civil rights to computer hackers.

Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale at 11 a.m. June 18 at gaillardcenter.org.

In addition to these just-announced stellar acts, more large-scale concerts have been piling up on local venue schedules as tours are back in session.

Some other concerts to snag your tickets for in advance include:

Styx at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Aug. 7

Maggie Rose at the Pour House on Aug. 14

Deer Tick at the Pour House on Aug. 29

Kane Brown at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sept. 2

Todd Snider at the Charleston Music Hall on Sept. 5

Jake Shimabukuro at the Charleston Music Hall on Sept. 8

Dawes at the Charleston Music Hall on Sept. 9

Boney James at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Sept. 11

Mayday Parade at the Charleston Music Hall on Sept. 12

Dashboard Confessional at the Charleston Music Hall on Sept. 14

Blake Shelton at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sept. 16

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Charleston Music Hall on Sept. 16

Kenny G at the Charleston Music Hall on Sept. 24

Rodrigo Y Gabriela at the Charleston Music Hall on Oct. 2

Lauren Daigle at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 7

Needtobreathe at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 17

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at the Gaillard Center on Oct. 19

Melissa Etheridge at the Charleston Music Hall on Oct. 20

August Burns Red at the Charleston Music Hall on Oct. 26

Air Supply at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Nov. 4

Straight No Chaser at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Nov. 7

Ben Folds at the Gaillard Center on Nov. 8

Mat Kearney at the Charleston Music Hall on Nov. 8

Drive-By Truckers at the Charleston Music Hall on Nov. 11

Keb' Mo' Band at the Gaillard Center on Nov. 16

Ledisi at the Charleston Music Hall on Nov. 18

The Avett Brothers at the North Charleston Coliseum on Nov. 20

Hiss Golden Messenger at the Pour House on Dec. 11

For more details, visit the venue websites.