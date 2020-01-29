Real pies are warming as audiences enter the theater for this Broadway musical.

"Waitress," with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Feb. 7-9. The show is based on a book by Jessie Nelson and on the film of the same name by Adrienne Shelley.

It follows Jenna, a waitress and pie chef living in the South, who sees a pie contest and the accompanying prize money as her way out of an unhappy marriage.

The actresses in this traveling rendition of "Waitress" have all actually been waitresses themselves at some point. It's a "survival job" that many artists know well while they work on establishing their careers in theater, music or other creative pursuits.

Here are the former waitresses and current Broadway stars' retellings of some of their highlights and faux pas as real-life waitresses.

Bailey McCall, 'Jenna'

Q: When and where were you a waitress?

A: I worked at a restaurant in New York City called Hillstone from about 2015 to 2017.

Q: What did you like about the job? What didn’t you like?

A: It was really intense. I initially loved the fast-paced environment, but it eventually began to wear on me. It’s a very physical job. We would clock about 15,000 steps in a dinner shift! However, I did love my coworkers and getting to build relationships with customers. And I think the job taught me a lot, which is always a good thing.

Q: Who was your best customer?

A: We served Leslie Odom Jr. and Steven Pasquale once. That was really cool! Everyone was freaking out, because most of us were musical theater performers.

Q: Who was your worst customer?

A: We had a woman who would come in and literally walk through the restaurant until she found the table that was exactly the right temperature. The restaurant would basically freeze when she came in, and we would cater to her every need. She would modify every dish to the extreme and always complain about everything. But she ALWAYS came back.

Q: What’s the hardest part about being a waitress that people who haven’t been might not realize?

A: It can be a very degrading job at times. Customers sometimes treat you as though you’re inferior or lesser-than just because you’re wearing a waitress uniform and bringing them food. Management often treats their employees poorly as well, which makes the job very taxing and emotionally draining.

Q: How did you juggle that job with your career goals/artistic pursuits?

A: It was really difficult because you have to be auditioning all the time, too. So I would be at work with my audition sides in my pocket trying to memorize them anytime I could sneak away from the customers. I would have to work really hard to get shifts covered a lot for last-minute auditions/callbacks, which was really stressful. Ultimately, I found that the restaurant job was sucking a lot of the life and joy out of me, and I didn’t feel like myself at auditions or in my artistry. That’s why I decided to leave the food and beverage industry as a side hustle.

Q: Did you ever imagine you’d play a waitress in a Broadway show?

A: Not really! But it’s always cool when you can take life skills and apply them to roles/shows.

Kennedy Salters, 'Becky'

Q: When and where were you a waitress?

A: Many places. Most recently Graft and Local Republic, two Georgia restaurants and bars.

Q: What did you like about the job? What didn’t you like?

A: I loved meeting new people and hearing their stories. Sometimes it could be brutal on the body and the pockets. ... Serving is a job where the tips aren't guaranteed, so that could be hard at times.

Q: Best tip you’ve ever gotten? Best customer?

A: I had a family travel through once and they tipped the bill pretty much, around Christmastime. Many best customers! Any regular is always a joy to see.

Q: What’s the hardest part about being a waitress that people who haven’t been might not realize?

A: It’s tough on the body. Lots of multitasking and it's exhausting being on your feet all day, carrying heavy things and sometimes dealing with difficult people but still putting on a face for your other tables. You have to set aside whatever kind of day you’re having and just do the job.

Q: How did you juggle that job with your career goals/artistic pursuits?

A: Staying on top of asking off when I knew there was an audition I wanted to be at and getting coworkers to swap shifts with me sometime when I just needed to make it work.

Q: Did you ever imagine you’d play a waitress in a Broadway show?

A: Never. It’s kind of funny and also really awesome.

Gabriella Marzetta, 'Dawn'

Q: When and where were you a waitress?

A: I worked for a sports pub in my hometown after my second year of college outside of Chicago, followed by a '70s-themed cocktail bar called The Honeywell in Harlem. Then, I worked at a whiskey bar called American Whiskey on 30th and 8th (New York City) for a period of time. American Whiskey doubled as a University of Georgia bar, so on game days, we would be body-to-body with Georgia fans, and I’d have drinks spilled on me left and right as I attempted to make my way swiftly through the crowd.

Q: What did you like about the job? What didn’t you like?

A: I loved connecting with patrons and finding some common ground while I was their waitress for that short (or long) amount of time they were dining with us. My favorite part of being a performer is connecting with the audience or fans after the show, so I had to find that in my “survival job” as well! My least favorite part is definitely night shifts. I don’t love staying out late — my bed and cat are calling!

Q: What was the best tip you've ever gotten?

A: I got a $100 tip once for spending most of my time on my shift talking to an aspiring high school performer at one of my tables and giving her all the advice and encouraging words. As they walked out, the dad slipped me a $100 bill and told me he was thankful I believed in his daughter. I live for those kind of interactions (with or without money involved).

Q: Who was your worst manager or coworker?

A: I’ll just say, in my experience, some people who tend to work in restaurants don’t have the healthiest drinking habits, especially when you work at a bar. True personalities come out!

Q: What’s the hardest part about being a waitress that people who haven’t been might not realize?

A: What is out of our control! If we are missing food items, have run out of something or if the restaurant is crazy busy that day, there’s only so much we can do. We've got to remember waitresses and waiters are only human!

Q: How did you juggle that job with your career goals/artistic pursuits?

A: They don’t call it a survival job for nothing. I’d work my restaurant job at nights at 3 or 4 'til 12 to 2 a.m. after either my daily nanny shift or a rehearsal or audition. On the weekends, I’d do my two children’s shows back to back off-Broadway on Saturday and Sunday mornings, then run off to my shift (it was usually a double or a game day) and was never off too early. Then, I’d wake up and do it all again!

Q: Did you ever imagine you’d play a waitress in a Broadway show?

A: When I found out about "Waitress" coming to the stage in 2016, yes! I’ve always loved the movie and love Sara Barellies. Otherwise, no way! I do believe in the power of manifesting your dreams. I definitely believe my constant hoping and praying mixed with having to physically live as a real waitress for a couple years before I booked this helped me achieve the dream of being a "Waitress,” specifically on stage only!