An initially promising event venue called Yonder Field, situated in Bowman between Charleston and Columbia, held a couple large-scale events in the fall of 2017, like the South Carolina State of Beer Festival, which included statewide beer vendors and bands. However, that event had unanticipated poor turnout and resulted in some hard-hitting financial losses for the space.
After the planned Agrisonic Music Festival was canceled in the wake of those losses, Yonder Field's online presence disappeared in February as the venue was seemingly wiped from the map.
But Yonder Field has quietly returned with the announcement of a Christmas Extravaganza, which will take place from 1-9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2. The website is back and calls for 2019 bookings, though the Christmas event is the only future event currently listed.
The Lowcountry Christmas Extravaganza is a benefit for the Orangeburg County Library.
Yonder Field’s 25,000-square-foot pavilion will be donned with Christmas decorations and lights, accompanied by music from South Carolina schools and churches. There will also be an Artisan Village with 20 local holiday crafters.
Attendees can purchase an amusement ride and craft station wristband, which will grant access to a Ferris wheel, 60-foot slide, inflatable obstacle course and booths with stocking making, ornament decorating and more. There will also be train rides for the kids and opportunities for pictures with Santa Claus.
The Lowcountry Christmas Extravaganza is free to the public to attend with a $5 parking fee. The first 1,000 people in attendance will receive a complimentary Eggnog beverage in a souvenir mug, and the first 500 kids to visit the on-site bookmobile will receive a free book.
"The goal of Yonder Field has always been to create indelible moments in the hearts and minds of adults and kids," reads a statement from Yonder Field general manager Stacie Darr. "We couldn’t be more proud than to partner with Orangeburg County Library for this wonderful holiday celebration."
For more information, visit www.lowcountrychristmas.net.