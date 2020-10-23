After announcing its fall return, North Charleston's Rockabillaque canceled

After an announcement this August that Park Circle's annual Rockabillaque would be back this November despite the pandemic, the event has now been canceled.

Organizer Simon Cantlon of Vive Le Rock Productions said the event was being canceled due to circumstances outside of his control.

"We have tried to make it a possibility, but various roadblocks and delays have made it difficult to execute the festival with the best 2020 version," Cantlon said.

Cantlon had planned to bring back a limited-capacity version of the all-day block party that annually draws more than 14,000 people to East Montague Avenue and features pinup contests, live rockabilly music, vintage cars and motorcycles, and barbecue.

The normally free event was converted to a paid, ticketed format with a 500-person capacity and an alternate Park Circle location that was not announced. Cantlon said that event modifications would integrate CDC regulations and safety guidelines, and he was working with the city of North Charleston. The eighth annual event was slated for noon to 10 p.m. on Nov. 14.

"We only want to bring everyone the most action-packed Rockabillaque possible," Cantlon said.

The event is set to return on Nov. 13, 2021 with its full festivities.

Anyone who has paid and registered for the 2020 Car and Bike Show should have received a refund this week, said Cantlon. Other questions can be directed to rockabillaque@gmail.com.