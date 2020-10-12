After 8 months, Charleston Music Hall reopens for indoor concerts at reduced capacity

It's been almost eight months since one of downtown Charleston's most visited music venues has hosted a live concert indoors for the general public to enjoy.

Derailed like rest of the entertainment industry in the wake of the coronavirus, the Charleston Music Hall closed its doors in March and had to postpone and cancel show lineups that had been set for the remainder of the year.

After evaluating reopening options and deciding to hold off for a bit, the Hall partnered with outdoor space The Bend on Azalea Drive for an outdoor concert series that kicked off in early October. Most shows that are still on the docket for the popular series, including Shovels & Rope, Ranky Tanky and Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, are sold out.

With cooler weather coming, a safety protocol-laced indoor option has been formulated and will come to fruition next month. The 965-seat venue on John Street will begin operating for just 250 guests per show starting in November.

The November concert lineup includes a lot of local artists, since most national and international touring artists have put their concerts on hold for the time being.

"We will be working more with local and regional acts as well as producing our own shows until national touring ramps back up in 2021," says Charleston Music Hall Director Charles Carmody.

Upcoming shows include the Travelin Kine album release on Nov. 12, Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir album release on Nov. 13, Jon Reep on Nov. 20, Women & Paul Simon (A Tribute to Paul Simon) on Nov. 21 and an evening with Drivin N Cryin on Nov. 27-28. Tickets, which will be sold individually, range between $20-$40.

"There is no guarantee of an illness-free event even with following the below procedures," a press release states before diving into the new COVID-19 protocols that will be enforced during concerts.

Among requirements are temperature checks and face masks for staff members; face masks for guests when moving around the venue; a clear bag policy and metal detector to limit contact with security; mobile tickets only; socially distanced seating (three seats between each party and nobody directly in front or behind); an on-site cleaning staff present during all shows; contactless pay drink and concessions orders; social distancing monitoring by ushers; and a staggered exit strategy.

There will be no intermissions or meet and greets, and artist merch sales will be in the upstairs lobby or online-only, depending on the show. Tickets will also come with specific arrival times that can be selected upon purchase to space out the flow of foot traffic.

"We are committed to making your concert-going experience as safe as possible, as we work to bring music and entertainment back to Charleston," says Carmody.

A full list of protocols is available at charlestonmusichall.com, along with tickets for upcoming shows.

In addition to the outdoor concert series and newly announced indoor shows, Carmody has also mentioned an upcoming endeavor that will feature local artists performing on the venue stage for recordings that will be released exclusively on vinyl. The vinyl will be pressed next door at Record Stop Charleston on John Street, and proceeds from sales will go to the artists. More details are to come.