top story

Actress Busy Philipps asks Charleston Twitter for bear cake pan for daughter's birthday

busy philipps.jpeg

Busy Philipps needs the pan to make a bear cake for her daughter's birthday party. File/Taylor Jewell/AP/Invision

Busy Philipps, an actress known for her roles on "Freaks and Geeks," "Dawson's Creek" and "ER," issued an appeal to Charleston residents on Twitter seeking a bear-shaped cake pan for her daughter's birthday. 

On July 1, Philipps posted she had lost her full-size Wilton stand-up bear cake pan, a novelty 3D model that produces dessert in the shape of a huggable Teddy bear. She said she ordered a miniature one by mistake and was in need of the full-sized version to make the promised birthday dish the following day. 

Her daughter Cricket Pearl Silverstein turns 8 on July 2. 

"I have never used twitter in this way but! If you are in Charleston SC and have a full size Wilton Stand up bear cake pan- can I borrow it to make my kid's birthday cake? Mine was lost and I ordered a mini one on accident. Her bday is tomorrow," she tweeted. 

The post was met with more than 500 likes and a string of suggestions as to where to possibly find the needed pan in Charleston. 

"Check the library," a few people offered, though an employee later posted that Charleston County libraries do not check out or offer cake pans. 

Bed Bath and Beyond, Michael's and Hobby Lobby were also thrown out as suggestions, but Philipps replied she had checked them to no avail. 

bear cake.jpg

Busy Philipps took to Twitter to ask if anyone in Charleston has a full-size Wilton stand-up bear cake pan. File

Another commenter suggested making a bunch of mini bears and turning them into a Teddy Bear cake picnic party. 

Wilton Cakes, the confectionary company founded in 1929, even offered to ship one overnight to the celebrity, a suggestion that Philipps had yet to respond to five hours later. 

The bear dilemma seemed to be still unsolved as of 3 p.m. on July 1. That being said, if you have a full-size Wilton stand-up bear cake pan you can offer Philipps for the day, reach out to her on Twitter at @BusyPhilipps. 

Philipps has been known to vacation in Charleston frequently and once was photographed partying with Shep Rose from "Southern Charm" and Danny McBride, producer of "The Righteous Gemstones." 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts & entertainment and food & bev for The Post and Courier. She's a music festival & concert photographer and used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper, among other publications.