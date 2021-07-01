Actress Busy Philipps asks Charleston Twitter for bear cake pan for daughter's birthday

Busy Philipps, an actress known for her roles on "Freaks and Geeks," "Dawson's Creek" and "ER," issued an appeal to Charleston residents on Twitter seeking a bear-shaped cake pan for her daughter's birthday.

On July 1, Philipps posted she had lost her full-size Wilton stand-up bear cake pan, a novelty 3D model that produces dessert in the shape of a huggable Teddy bear. She said she ordered a miniature one by mistake and was in need of the full-sized version to make the promised birthday dish the following day.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Her daughter Cricket Pearl Silverstein turns 8 on July 2.

"I have never used twitter in this way but! If you are in Charleston SC and have a full size Wilton Stand up bear cake pan- can I borrow it to make my kid's birthday cake? Mine was lost and I ordered a mini one on accident. Her bday is tomorrow," she tweeted.

The post was met with more than 500 likes and a string of suggestions as to where to possibly find the needed pan in Charleston.

"Check the library," a few people offered, though an employee later posted that Charleston County libraries do not check out or offer cake pans.

Bed Bath and Beyond, Michael's and Hobby Lobby were also thrown out as suggestions, but Philipps replied she had checked them to no avail.

Another commenter suggested making a bunch of mini bears and turning them into a Teddy Bear cake picnic party.

Wilton Cakes, the confectionary company founded in 1929, even offered to ship one overnight to the celebrity, a suggestion that Philipps had yet to respond to five hours later.

The bear dilemma seemed to be still unsolved as of 3 p.m. on July 1. That being said, if you have a full-size Wilton stand-up bear cake pan you can offer Philipps for the day, reach out to her on Twitter at @BusyPhilipps.

Philipps has been known to vacation in Charleston frequently and once was photographed partying with Shep Rose from "Southern Charm" and Danny McBride, producer of "The Righteous Gemstones."