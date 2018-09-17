9 to 5 Magazine, a local publication based in Charleston that features stories on South Carolina bands, is co-hosting its first three-day music and arts festival from Sept. 21-23 in Walterboro.
The family-friendly Abundance Music and Arts Festival will include performances from over a dozen bands along with drum circles, art installations, yoga and guided meditation, flow art, nature walks, live painting, campfire tales and educations on sustainability.
Other event sponsors are International Center For Sustainability Inc., Instinct Earth and MannaFeast Productions LLC.
Located at 1850 Cypress Pond Road, the festival will take place on grounds that include nature trails, treehouses, campsites and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own instruments and yoga mats and attend workshops for mental, physical and spiritual health. There will also be movement alchemy, Thai massage, juggling, puppeteers and fire spinning.
Food vendors at the festival include Grill 142, Annie O granola and J's Rainbow Italian Ice.
The music lineup then features Muddy Kings, Revel in Romance, Nocturnal Kernalz, tomatoband, Graham Whorley, Grace McNally, Zoe Child, Logan and the Kidders, Danny May and the Good News, Queen Tanesha, The Unexpected, DJ Rob, Gaia rhythms by Tiffany Leigh Crim and Sunday blues with James Rubush and Johnny Holliday.
Early bird adult weekend passes are $65 and will be on sale through Sept. 20. Early bird passes for those ages 13-17 are $25 and available through Sept. 21. Children under 13 can get into the festival for free. One-day tickets are available for $30.
Tickets are available on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/270022540273070/.
Camping space and a large community campfire are included with ticket purchases. A portion of event proceeds will go toward sustainable education programs in community schools.