A year after pandemic shuttered movie theaters, most Charleston drive-ins have closed

Moonlite Theaters' Mount Pleasant lot, once decorated with florescent food trucks, a giant inflatable screen and diagonally parked cars on weekend nights, now sits empty, a bright red "for sale" sticker slapped across the leasing sign.

The drive-in venture, birthed in the wake of the global pandemic that shuttered traditional movie theaters, was one of several to pop up in the Charleston area last year.

In the middle of last summer, drive-ins offered one of the only forms of entertainment that could be had at the time due to their outdoor, naturally socially distanced setup.

In addition to Moonlite, there was a new drive-in venture in the lot behind The Terrace, the Holy City Drive-In at Patriots Point, The Bend's summer film series and The Woodlands Nature Reserve's Halloween movie series. Even The Post and Courier offered a drive-in, that's still ongoing, in the office's downtown parking lot.

The drive-in movie was back, a nostalgic slice of the past that Charleston had been without for decades.

Drive-in dilemma

Yet, a summer later, most of those endeavors that had hoped to stretch past the pandemic have ceased to operate for logistical and financial reasons.

It turns out it's hard to make money with a Charleston drive-in. Renting land, a screen and projection equipment, along with the lights, portable toilets and speaker system ends up costing more than the ticket prices can bring in, even if there's a packed-out crowd every showing.

"Space is hard to find and very expensive," offered Todd Boccabella, owner of Moonlite Theaters.

Moonlite's Mount Pleasant lot, off the Frontage Road parallel to Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, was lost to another renter. That's the main reason the drive-in closed earlier this spring. While even the chilly winter months were busy for the business, blankets tucking in attendees as they hunkered into their trunks, things slowed down in the spring as traditional movie theaters opened their doors once more.

"A drive-in and movie nights seem like a great idea, but people just don’t attend," Boccabella said. "Numbers don’t make sense with low turnout. That is what happened."

This summer, the public Moonlite screenings that were quite popular last summer were traded in for private showcases in the Dunes West neighborhood. Those have been a success but will probably trickle off this fall, Boccabella said, and then the drive-in will be no more.

Holy City, which screened flicks like "Sixteen Candles" and "The Karate Kid" adjacent to the aircraft carrier Yorktown, also faced a financial crisis at the end of last year.

Its New Year's Eve party reportedly fell through due to a last-minute cancellation by Patriots Point, and the business lost $200,000 on that one event, according to owner and Marine Corps veteran Robert Patterson.

"For it to be cancelled last minute is not only unfair to you, but it will result in another small business going under," wrote Patterson on the Holy City Drive-In Facebook page on Dec. 30.

The Bend and The Woodlands' movie series didn't rake in much of a profit either, causing them to cancel plans to return this year.

The Woodlands' marketing and sales manager Roualeyn de Haas didn't rule out a fall run, but told The Post and Courier the venue was focusing more on its new lakeside beach space that will host concerts, art and lawn games instead.

Ticket taker and popcorn popper shortage

Meanwhile, indoor movie theaters have faced struggles of their own.

"Urgently hiring" reads positioned letters that would usually spell out the names of the latest flicks in the arched stone sign outside of the Regal Cinebarre movie theater in Mount Pleasant.

It's one of the chain's 549 theaters in the U.S. that was still out of commission more than a year after it first closed.

The popcorn machines and movie screens were finally back up and running in late May, but a worker shortage that has affected many industries post-pandemic is still of concern.

Back in early May, Regal warned that opening dates for its individual sites “may shift depending on their unique circumstances.”

That seemed to have been the case for the Cinebarre, which didn't host its first showing until three weeks later. The theater, known for dishing out full meals in addition to traditional concession snacks to moviegoers, couldn't hire the necessary staff to run the operation.

Pivoting and thriving

The only theater that's seemed to weather the storm with flying colors and still managed to make a drive-in work in 2021 is the locally owned Terrace Theater on James Island, which is slated to receive a Save our Stages Act relief check that will equate to 45 percent of its 2019 gross sales.

That money hasn't yet arrived, but owner Paul Brown has managed to keep the theater open in some capacity when others couldn't.

Brown was the first to pivot to an outdoor screen. Perhaps it's for that reason he's gained a loyal following of fans who keep coming back every weekend for the drive-in, even when indoor competition returned.

"There was a chance for us to excel when the bigger corporations couldn't," Brown said. "They couldn't do private rentals because they laid everyone off, and they couldn't do drive-ins because they don't own their properties."

Brown not only has kept his employees on staff for almost all of the pandemic but in the midst of the pandemic began planning new events and initiatives that continue to expand his audience.

The drive-in is still open on weekends for retro film screenings, while inside he's hosted a lot of Skype and Zoom Q&As with actors and directors.

As far as concessions, he's added a gelato trailer to the inventory and a frosé machine next to the blue raspberry slushie spinner as an adult-friendly option.

Then in June, he teamed up with the Charleston Hispanic Association to screen discounted films in Spanish.

“We loved it because we could understand everything," said Miroslava Ramirez, who attended "Fast and Furious 9" on June 26. "The feeling is very different. When it’s English, we have to really pay attention and this is just so easy.”

That initiative is one that will continue, and now on the docket is also a one-night-only event featuring a panel discussion along with the screening of "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" and a Christmas in July screening of "Elf," a fundraiser for the Lowcountry Food Bank that will feature a visit from Santa Claus himself.

More events are on the docket.

"It's too early to tell whether it'll be back to what it was in 2019," Brown said. "I think it may take a while, but it's getting there."

While other drive-ins have closed, there's at least one still left in the Lowcountry that'll be running every weekend and doesn't plan to close any time soon. Let the nostalgia trip continue.

Hadley Chittum contributed to this report.