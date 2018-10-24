Just in time for the spookiest holiday of the year, a new Charleston trio dubbed Dr. Mambo is debuting a unique jazz and "trip-hop" sound with a creepy-crawly music video featuring the masked musicians.
Charleston Scene has the song premiere for "Horror Stories" and a Q&A with drummer Stephen Massar. Watch the video below.
Q: How did Dr. Mambo come to be?
A: Fellow band member Eliot Schupp and I are fans of the horror film “Cabin Fever” directed by Eli Roth. There’s a dog in that movie named “Dr. Mambo.” We named the band after him as a tribute to the film. Eliot and I are both bedroom producers who sometimes feel cooped up in our dark little music caves. We formed this group specifically as a live music outlet to get out and play shows. Eliot and I produce the tracks, then our friend and keys player Sam Stringfield comes in and adds great melodies and layers to the music.
Q: Is it an all-instrumental group, like the song in this video?
A: We’re an instrumental group, but in our recordings, we like to throw in little vocal snippets and samples. We do plan on collaborating with vocalists in the future. We want to work with singers, rappers, anyone who can vibe with us.
Q: Tell me more about "Horror Stories" and the video.
A: “Horror Stories” is a track off our upcoming EP. Since it has an eerie sound and it’s October, it made sense to me to do a Halloween-inspired video for it. We got some masks and shot the whole thing in my garage. The song and video is an ode to all things scary.
Q: Do you have any shows coming up?
A: No shows scheduled right now, but anyone who’s interested can follow us on Instagram @drmambomusic where we will announce shows and release music.