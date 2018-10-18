Frightful (and funny) films
I have a love-hate relationship with scary movies. I love the thrill of watching them, but hate the anxiety that comes with it and I kick myself the whole time. A Catch-22, if you will.
The reboot of “Halloween,” filmed in Charleston last year “officially” opens on Friday, but several local theaters will have screenings on Thursday night. Also currently on the big screen are “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween,” based on the R.L. Stine book series, and “The Nun,” about a demonic nun (shocker) in 1952 Romania. (Everything’s scarier when set in an isolated place before modern technology, right?)
As for the less frightful — and blissfully funny — family-friendly Halloween films of the past, six area venues will host special screenings meant to get everyone into the season’s spirit.
On Thursday, The Restoration downtown will present Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on the rooftop with a movie package (popcorn, drink and candy) and a specialty “Witch’s Brew” cocktail. Additional snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
WHEN: 6 p.m. doors; movie at sunset Oct. 18
WHERE: King Street Rooftop at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $10 movie package
MORE INFO: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2CfzzB4
The James Island Rec Center will host its Halloween Movie Night at the James Island Recreation Complex on Friday, featuring a screening of “Hocus Pocus.” Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and concessions will be available for purchase.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 19
WHERE: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-724-7336, bit.ly/2EnSDju
On Friday, the Knightsville General Store in Summerville will host a Backyard Movie Night with “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, but no outside food or drinks permitted.
WHEN: 7:15 p.m.-ish Oct. 19 (and 26)
WHERE: Knightsville General Store and Coffee House, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-285-8116, facebook.com/knightsvillegeneral
The Mellow Mushroom in Avondale will present two movies on two days, the first being a matinee showing of Disney’s “Frankenweenie” on Saturday, with kids’ meal specials and adult mimosa specials. The Charleston Animal Society will be on site for an adoption event. Wednesday evening will feature a 30th anniversary celebration and screening of “Beetlejuice,” with food and drink specials available for purchase.
WHEN: “Frankenweenie” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20; “Beetlejuice” 8-10 p.m. Oct. 24
WHERE: Mellow Mushroom Avondale, 19 Magnolia Road, Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-747-4992, facebook.com/mellowavondale
Carnes Crossroads in Summerville continues its Movies on the Village Green series on Saturday with Pixar’s “Coco” and pre-movie festivities include lawn games, face painting and more. Food will be available for purchase and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. festivities, 7 p.m. movie Oct. 20
WHERE: Village Green at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-761-8600, facebook.com/CarnesCrossroads
The Tin Roof in West Ashley will get in on the action on Monday with screenings of “Hocus Pocus” and the mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows,” with free popcorn and food and beverage specials throughout the evening.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Oct. 22
WHERE: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Halloween-inspired events
One of the many things I love about Charleston is that this town knows how to celebrate something for an extended period of time. Here are some ways to get in the Halloween mood, even though we’ve still got two more weeks until the official night for tricking and treating.
The Village Rep at Woolfe Street Playhouse will present its debut of “Night of the Living Dead – LIVE” on Thursday. This “campy folly is a witty, smartly imagined adaptation” of the 1968 classic film of the same name. Premise: Six strangers are trapped in a lonely farmhouse surrounded by brain-eating zombies — just your typical Saturday night in October. The production boasts special effects, music and gore and “skirts the line between horrific and hysterical.” Halloween-themed adult beverages and food will be available for purchase.
WHEN: Various evening and matinee showtimes Oct. 18-Nov. 3
WHERE: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $20-$30
MORE INFO: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
The Haunted Pub Crawl from The Original Pub & Brewery Tours has returned. Hear about local haints and haunts, swamp witches, ghosts and troublesome poltergeists with spooky stories, odd tales and legends while visiting downtown Charleston pubs and bars, led by a licensed guide. Attendees can purchase local craft beer or cocktails and light appetizers will be provided. Costumes are highly encouraged but not required.
WHEN: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31
WHERE: Departs from Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $30
MORE INFO: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/haunted-pub-crawl
The 10th annual Family Fright Nights at Magnolia Plantation return this weekend with a little bit of something for everybody. Costumes are encouraged for all ages and activities include games, treats and candy, a hay maze, photo booth, Mad Scientist Lab, pony rides (Oct. 19-20), a fun house (Oct. 26-27) and more. The milder version of the Spooky Train Ride will be from 6-7:30 p.m. and after 8 p.m., the train ride “will be for the more adventurous at heart.”
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 19-20 (and 26-27)
WHERE: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
PRICE: $10 general; free for ages 5 years and younger
MORE INFO: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html
Touting itself as “one of the largest indoor Halloween dance music festivals in the state,” Nightmare Circus will get things going at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on Friday. Dubstep and EDM artists 12th Planet and Sullivan King will perform, along with Lovez Blood and local DJ So-Car. There will be LED video panel visuals, laser shows, a photo booth and more, including a $300 cash costume contest. Décor, of course, will be a circus theme with professional circus actors. Plan accordingly.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 19
WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
PRICE: $30-$90; VIP options available
MORE INFO: bit.ly/2OWRTpD, bit.ly/2P5mMby
Summerville Presbyterian will present its Haunted House and Family Fun Zone on Friday and Saturday, featuring a rainbow corn maze, giant Jenga and Connect Four, additional games and crafts, music and more.
WHEN: 8-11:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20
WHERE: Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St.
PRICE: $5 per haunted house and per fun zone admission
MORE INFO: 843-469-0588, spcweb.org
Presented by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department, Ghostly Tide Tales returns on Friday, featuring local ghost stories told by a pirate around a campfire on the beach. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a flashlight. The flashlight inclusion makes me think of every campfire ghost story I heard as a kid, when the storyteller projects the light up his face from under the chin because, you know, shadows are scary. Hot chocolate will be served.
WHEN: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 19
WHERE: Meet at the beach access at 25th Ave., Isle of Palms (best to be a little early)
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-886-8294, iop.net/ghostly-tide-tales-
The City of Charleston Rec Department will host its Pumpkin Walk & Fall Festival at Lenevar Playground in West Ashley on Friday, featuring music from John Cusatis, games, food trucks, arts and crafts, prizes and more. Arrive early to decorate a pumpkin.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Oct. 19; arrive at 4 p.m. for pumpkin-decorating
WHERE: Lenevar Playground, 1305 Lenevar Drive, Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-724-7336, bit.ly/2NIQ2jB
Saturday’s annual Ghostwalk in Hutchinson Square in Summerville will be more than guided tours (G, PG and PG-13, respectively). Attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume for a carnival, hay rides, food truck vendors and entertainment. The Junior League’s Scarecrows on the Square will be on display and ready for 25-cent voting. Proceeds will benefit school supply funds for Dorchester district 2 and 4 schools.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE: Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main St., Summerville
PRICE: $5-$8 ghost walk tours; $4 hay rides; free for ages 3 years and younger
MORE INFO: 843-442-8928, bit.ly/2yln6Jv
The City of Charleston Rec Department will host its House of Terror at St. Julian Devine Community Center in downtown Charleston beginning Sunday and attendees are asked to “test your courage” in the haunted house “filled with rooms of thrills and chills.”
WHEN: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21-30
WHERE: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $3 general; children ages 12 years and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older
MORE INFO: 843-724-7336, bit.ly/2PAe1TL
The City of Charleston Rec Department’s Halloween Party at Arthur W. Christopher Community Center in downtown Charleston on Wednesday will include festivities for the entire family, with a costume contest, games, food and more.
WHEN: 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 24
WHERE: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-724-7336, bit.ly/2P7NO21
The Mount Pleasant Rec Department presents its annual Halloween in Park West on Wednesday, featuring trick-or-treating, games, crafts, face painting, a jump castle and refreshments. Designed for ages 2-5 years and costumes are encouraged.
WHEN: Noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 24
WHERE: Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2Cl02gG
Fall festivals and the like
So as not to make it ALL about Halloween this weekend, here are a few fall festivals for the entire family to enjoy.
The sixth annual North Charleston Harvest Festival will spice things up on Saturday in the Olde Village, featuring a pop-up pumpkin patch with decorating stations, carnival games, children’s activities with Good Clean Fun, an artist market, costume contests (youth, adults, pets) and trick-or-treating (well, OK, some of those are Halloween-y), live music from The Spazmatics and Lindsay Holler, drumming from RBM African Drum and Dance and more. Olde Village restaurants will offer food and drink specials throughout the event.
WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE: Olde Village, E. Montague Ave. near Park Circle, North Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2NLEoEu
The 31st annual Town of Mount Pleasant Children’s Day Festival at the Park West Recreation Complex on Sunday will feature a carnival and pony rides, a bike stunt show, games, a petting zoo, obstacle courses, additional kids’ activities and entertainment from local artists, dance and gymnastic academies, karate schools, cheerleading squads and more. Concessions will be available for purchase. No pets allowed.
WHEN: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 21
WHERE: Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2x1kHnn
The Charleston Museum will host its annual Family Picnic at the Dill Sanctuary on James Island on Sunday, featuring nature walks, a presentation from the Center for Birds of Prey, children’s games and activities, live music and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic basket. No pets allowed.
WHEN: 1-7 p.m. Oct. 21
WHERE: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island
PRICE: $25 members, $30 non-members (all-inclusive); children ages 4-12 years: $5 members, $10 non-members; free for ages 3 years and younger
MORE INFO: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2PxaB42