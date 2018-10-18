Frightful (and funny) films

I have a love-hate relationship with scary movies. I love the thrill of watching them, but hate the anxiety that comes with it and I kick myself the whole time. A Catch-22, if you will.

Halloween photo still

Jamie Lee Curtis filmed “Halloween” in the Charleston area and the movie opens this weekend.

The reboot of “Halloween,”  filmed in Charleston last year “officially” opens on Friday, but several local theaters will have screenings on Thursday night. Also currently on the big screen are “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween,” based on the R.L. Stine book series, and “The Nun,” about a demonic nun (shocker) in 1952 Romania. (Everything’s scarier when set in an isolated place before modern technology, right?)

The Nun

Taissa Farmiga in "The Nun."

As for the less frightful — and blissfully funny — family-friendly Halloween films of the past, six area venues will host special screenings meant to get everyone into the season’s spirit.

On Thursday, The Restoration downtown will present Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on the rooftop with a movie package (popcorn, drink and candy) and a specialty “Witch’s Brew” cocktail. Additional snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

WHEN: 6 p.m. doors; movie at sunset Oct. 18

WHERE: King Street Rooftop at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $10 movie package

MORE INFO: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2CfzzB4

Hocus Pocus

Kathy Najimy (from left), Bette Midler and Sara Jessica Parker in "Hocus Pocus."

The James Island Rec Center will host its Halloween Movie Night at the James Island Recreation Complex on Friday, featuring a screening of “Hocus Pocus.” Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and concessions will be available for purchase.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: 843-724-7336, bit.ly/2EnSDju

On Friday, the Knightsville General Store in Summerville will host a Backyard Movie Night with “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, but no outside food or drinks permitted.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

The Knightsville General Store in Summerville will screen "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on Friday.

WHEN: 7:15 p.m.-ish Oct. 19 (and 26)

WHERE: Knightsville General Store and Coffee House, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: 843-285-8116, facebook.com/knightsvillegeneral

Frankenweenie

The Mellow Mushroom in Avondale will screen "Frankenweenie" on Saturday.

The Mellow Mushroom in Avondale will present two movies on two days, the first being a matinee showing of Disney’s “Frankenweenie” on Saturday, with kids’ meal specials and adult mimosa specials. The Charleston Animal Society will be on site for an adoption event. Wednesday evening will feature a 30th anniversary celebration and screening of “Beetlejuice,” with food and drink specials available for purchase.

Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton in "Beetlejuice."

WHEN: “Frankenweenie” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20; “Beetlejuice” 8-10 p.m. Oct. 24

WHERE: Mellow Mushroom Avondale, 19 Magnolia Road, Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-747-4992, facebook.com/mellowavondale

Carnes Crossroads in Summerville continues its Movies on the Village Green series on Saturday with Pixar’s “Coco” and pre-movie festivities include lawn games, face painting and more. Food will be available for purchase and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Coco

In "Coco," Miguel’s love of music ultimately leads him to the Land of the Dead where he teams up with charming trickster Hector.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. festivities, 7 p.m. movie Oct. 20

WHERE: Village Green at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-761-8600, facebook.com/CarnesCrossroads

The Tin Roof in West Ashley will get in on the action on Monday with screenings of “Hocus Pocus” and the mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows,” with free popcorn and food and beverage specials throughout the evening.

What We Do in the Shadows

Taika Waititi (from left), Jonny Brugh and Jemaine Clement in "What We Do in the Shadows."

WHEN: 9 p.m. Oct. 22

WHERE: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Halloween-inspired events

One of the many things I love about Charleston is that this town knows how to celebrate something for an extended period of time. Here are some ways to get in the Halloween mood, even though we’ve still got two more weeks until the official night for tricking and treating.

The Village Rep at Woolfe Street Playhouse will present its debut of “Night of the Living Dead – LIVE” on Thursday. This “campy folly is a witty, smartly imagined adaptation” of the 1968 classic film of the same name. Premise: Six strangers are trapped in a lonely farmhouse surrounded by brain-eating zombies — just your typical Saturday night in October. The production boasts special effects, music and gore and “skirts the line between horrific and hysterical.” Halloween-themed adult beverages and food will be available for purchase.

Night of the Living Dead Woolfe Street poster

Woolfe Street Playhouse will present "Night of the Living Dead - LIVE" Oct. 18-Nov. 3.

WHEN: Various evening and matinee showtimes Oct. 18-Nov. 3

WHERE: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $20-$30

MORE INFO: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

The Haunted Pub Crawl from The Original Pub & Brewery Tours has returned. Hear about local haints and haunts, swamp witches, ghosts and troublesome poltergeists with spooky stories, odd tales and legends while visiting downtown Charleston pubs and bars, led by a licensed guide. Attendees can purchase local craft beer or cocktails and light appetizers will be provided. Costumes are highly encouraged but not required.

WHEN: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31

WHERE: Departs from Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $30

MORE INFO: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/haunted-pub-crawl

The 10th annual Family Fright Nights at Magnolia Plantation return this weekend with a little bit of something for everybody. Costumes are encouraged for all ages and activities include games, treats and candy, a hay maze, photo booth, Mad Scientist Lab, pony rides (Oct. 19-20), a fun house (Oct. 26-27) and more. The milder version of the Spooky Train Ride will be from 6-7:30 p.m. and after 8 p.m., the train ride “will be for the more adventurous at heart.”

Captain America in hay stack Magnolia Family Fright Night

Costumes are encouraged for the Family Fright Nights at Magnolia Plantation.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 19-20 (and 26-27)

WHERE: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

PRICE: $10 general; free for ages 5 years and younger

MORE INFO: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html

Touting itself as “one of the largest indoor Halloween dance music festivals in the state,” Nightmare Circus will get things going at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on Friday. Dubstep and EDM artists 12th Planet and Sullivan King will perform, along with Lovez Blood and local DJ So-Car. There will be LED video panel visuals, laser shows, a photo booth and more, including a $300 cash costume contest. Décor, of course, will be a circus theme with professional circus actors. Plan accordingly.

+20 
Nightmare Circus poster

Nightmare Circus comes to North Charleston on Friday.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

PRICE: $30-$90; VIP options available

MORE INFO: bit.ly/2OWRTpD, bit.ly/2P5mMby

Summerville Presbyterian will present its Haunted House and Family Fun Zone on Friday and Saturday, featuring a rainbow corn maze, giant Jenga and Connect Four, additional games and crafts, music and more.

WHEN: 8-11:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20

WHERE: Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St.

PRICE: $5 per haunted house and per fun zone admission

MORE INFO: 843-469-0588, spcweb.org

Presented by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department, Ghostly Tide Tales returns on Friday, featuring local ghost stories told by a pirate around a campfire on the beach. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a flashlight. The flashlight inclusion makes me think of every campfire ghost story I heard as a kid, when the storyteller projects the light up his face from under the chin because, you know, shadows are scary. Hot chocolate will be served.

Ghostly Tide Tales with pirate

A pirate shares local ghost stories at the Isle of Palms' Ghostly Tide Tales.

WHEN: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE: Meet at the beach access at 25th Ave., Isle of Palms (best to be a little early)

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: 843-886-8294, iop.net/ghostly-tide-tales-

The City of Charleston Rec Department will host its Pumpkin Walk & Fall Festival at Lenevar Playground in West Ashley on Friday, featuring music from John Cusatis, games, food trucks, arts and crafts, prizes and more. Arrive early to decorate a pumpkin.

Carved pumpkin
The Pumpkin Walk & Festival will take place at Lenevar Playground in West Ashley on Friday.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Oct. 19; arrive at 4 p.m. for pumpkin-decorating

WHERE: Lenevar Playground, 1305 Lenevar Drive, Charleston

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: 843-724-7336, bit.ly/2NIQ2jB

Saturday’s annual Ghostwalk in Hutchinson Square in Summerville will be more than guided tours (G, PG and PG-13, respectively). Attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume for a carnival, hay rides, food truck vendors and entertainment. The Junior League’s Scarecrows on the Square will be on display and ready for 25-cent voting. Proceeds will benefit school supply funds for Dorchester district 2 and 4 schools.

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE: Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main St., Summerville

PRICE: $5-$8 ghost walk tours; $4 hay rides; free for ages 3 years and younger

MORE INFO: 843-442-8928, bit.ly/2yln6Jv

The City of Charleston Rec Department will host its House of Terror at St. Julian Devine Community Center in downtown Charleston beginning Sunday and attendees are asked to “test your courage” in the haunted house “filled with rooms of thrills and chills.”

+20 
Bat in flight

St. Julian Devine Community Center in downtown Charleston will host its House of Terror Oct. 21-30.

WHEN: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21-30

WHERE: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $3 general; children ages 12 years and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older

MORE INFO: 843-724-7336, bit.ly/2PAe1TL

The City of Charleston Rec Department’s Halloween Party at Arthur W. Christopher Community Center in downtown Charleston on Wednesday will include festivities for the entire family, with a costume contest, games, food and more.

WHEN: 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 24

WHERE: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: 843-724-7336, bit.ly/2P7NO21

The Mount Pleasant Rec Department presents its annual Halloween in Park West on Wednesday, featuring trick-or-treating, games, crafts, face painting, a jump castle and refreshments. Designed for ages 2-5 years and costumes are encouraged.

WHEN: Noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 24

WHERE: Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2Cl02gG

Fall festivals and the like

So as not to make it ALL about Halloween this weekend, here are a few fall festivals for the entire family to enjoy.

Harvest Fest clown lady

Expect a little bit of everything at Saturday's North Charleston Harvest Festival in the Olde Village.

The sixth annual North Charleston Harvest Festival will spice things up on Saturday in the Olde Village, featuring a pop-up pumpkin patch with decorating stations, carnival games, children’s activities with Good Clean Fun, an artist market, costume contests (youth, adults, pets) and trick-or-treating (well, OK, some of those are Halloween-y), live music from The Spazmatics and Lindsay Holler, drumming from RBM African Drum and Dance and more. Olde Village restaurants will offer food and drink specials throughout the event.

WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE: Olde Village, E. Montague Ave. near Park Circle, North Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2NLEoEu

The 31st annual Town of Mount Pleasant Children’s Day Festival at the Park West Recreation Complex on Sunday will feature a carnival and pony rides, a bike stunt show, games, a petting zoo, obstacle courses, additional kids’ activities and entertainment from local artists, dance and gymnastic academies, karate schools, cheerleading squads and more. Concessions will be available for purchase. No pets allowed.

WHEN: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 21

WHERE: Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2x1kHnn

The Charleston Museum will host its annual Family Picnic at the Dill Sanctuary on James Island on Sunday, featuring nature walks, a presentation from the Center for Birds of Prey, children’s games and activities, live music and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic basket. No pets allowed.

Dill Sanctuary - butterfly on nose

The Charleston Museum will host its annual Family Picnic at the Dill Sanctuary on Sunday.

WHEN: 1-7 p.m. Oct. 21

WHERE: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island

PRICE: $25 members, $30 non-members (all-inclusive); children ages 4-12 years: $5 members, $10 non-members; free for ages 3 years and younger

MORE INFO: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2PxaB42

Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

