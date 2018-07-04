After celebrating Independence Day in traditional fashion, let's turn our attention to some of the great public, and freely accessible, spaces in the city.
City-sponsored galleries, public libraries and public parks are an indelible part of our city government. And, this July, public spaces house some of the top art and exhibits.
Over a month ago The Charleston Museum unveiled its textile-based exhibit, "Unfurled: Flags from the Collection of the Charleston Museum."
The significance of flags as both markers of identity (personal, political, and otherwise) and symbols of causes is etched into our consciousness.
Flags are intensely recognizable in dual roles; as signals (think about the skull and crossbones) and as international signs.
The flags on display in "Unfurled" contain a bit of everything, from Civil War banners, including a captured battle flag at Antietam, to needlework and handkerchiefs, and even an early, ragged 48-star flag that dates to World War I.
The exhibit is a historical lesson, a tribute to our state and country and a celebration of our interests.
The City Gallery is presenting a timely, modern exhibit from multimedia artist Christine Bush Roman.
The exhibit, "Disconnected," is the product of the wildly creative Johns Island native and includes more than four dozen pieces that range from the rigidly abstract to the delicate and pensive.
Modern life undoubtedly can present us with plenty of stress and contradictory experiences. Roman gathers them up, including personal experiences in her family with mental illness and autism, and uses them as a springboard to explore ideas of detachment and how we see ourselves in a fractured world.
But as much as Roman scours the landscape of detachment and isolation, she also touches a deep, universally acknowledged need to belong, to connect.
"Our world, which feels ever more unstable, heightens the insecurity and urgency to find our place on this planet,” Roman notes in a press release. But her work takes us one step closer to recognizing our interconnectedness.
Moving on to the City Gallery in North Charleston, a dual exhibit from talented artists Thomas Picksarski and Rachel Jones is on display through July.
The gallery combines works by two seemingly distinct artists, creating a bridge across subject matter or media.
Where Rachel Jones offers paintings of female portraits, Thomas Picksarski captures his subjects on high-color film.
Jones’ exhibit, "Washes Over Me," is a mesmerizing collection of female subjects’ nontraditional beauty. These large paintings focus on the imperfections of form and our typical and atypical definitions of “perfection.”
Picksarski, too, finds his own definition of perfection in the desolate, beautiful icescapes and icebergs of the known world.
A traveler and photographer, Picksarski conveys the awe and power of remote landscapes in a set of deeply affecting photographs. Together, Picksarski and Jones offer a month-long show that shouldn’t be missed.