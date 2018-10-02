When John Johnson was younger, his mom would let him watch certain horror movies, but not others.
"A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "The Shining" were game, but "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" most definitely was off-limits. That just further piqued Johnson's interest in the forbidden guts and gore.
One night, when he was at a sleepover with a friend, he went to the store and bought "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" on VHS. He sneaked it back into his house the next day, hiding it under his mattress. That night, after his parents were sound asleep, he crept downstairs to the family TV in the living room.
There, in the dark, exposed on all sides to the mental terror of a potential murderous chainsaw wielder and to his parents, who could have caught him (he wasn't sure which was worse), Johnson sat Indian style on the floor inches away from the screen with the volume turned way down and watched the iconic 1974 horror film.
He loved it.
It wasn't until 2014, though, that Johnson thought that he could actually create horror films himself. The Crimson Screen Horror Film Festival in North Charleston was just the inspiration he needed to get the wheels turning.
For three days straight, Johnson and his brother sat in a small, packed theater with barely a break, watching horror shorts and features that ranged from entry-level to professional.
"When it was all done, we looked at each other after the awards ceremony and my brother said, 'This makes me want to make a horror film,' to which I responded, 'I was hoping you would say that,' " Johnson recalls.
Though Johnson and his brother Scott had never dabbled in videography or cinematography, Johnson did have a photography degree from Trident Technical College, so he had an eye for what he wanted to create. In the next couple of months, the duo researched everything they would need to create a successful film, from products and gear to a script and vision.
"I was writing all kinds of stories at that point," says Johnson. That very first short "was terrible, but we learned a lot."
And the floodgates had opened.
Johnson has since worked on about 20 films of his own, including 2016 festival award-winning short "As I Prey," and he has done camera, lighting and sound work for around 10 other films, including "Skin Baby" by fellow Charleston horror filmmaker Ken Cohen, which received several awards during the latest festival circuit.
Johnson also has started two small businesses based on his passion. His media business is 9 House Productions and his film company is Eternal Ground Films.
For his original projects, Johnson has served as writer, director and cameraman. The three go together nicely, he says.
"As writer, you’re the first person that gets a vision of how a story looks," he says. "You can see it like it’s on TV. Since you’re the first one, it’s easy to know how you want the cameras set up, what shots you want and how to direct the actors to achieve what you want to see."
And he has a few tricks up his sleeve that have set him apart within the horror genre, such as a technique in which he creates a pop-up window as a story is going on that reveals a close-up shot while the main shot is visible at the same time.
In "As I Prey," this technique was used in a scene where an abducted girl's leg is being sawed and mutilated. The main shot is on the big screen, while the pop-up window shows the gory scene close-up.
He'll also be using that tactic for his next feature-length film, "Flesher," which is based on "As I Prey."
"When you’re in horror, people want to see the gore," Johnson says. "That’s cheating when you cut to the side and just hear a scream during a gruesome scene. Horror fans want to see somebody die."
"Flesher" will be filmed in November and was funded by Indiegogo, personal donations and a significant investment, Johnson says. He's received a lot of support from the growing local film community.
"We’ve seen the film community in Charleston triple, at least, since I've been a part of it," he says. "It's not uncommon for larger productions, like Hollywood-level films, to come out here, so it's definitely growing, and I don’t see it slowing down."
The local horror community is particularly tight-knit and encouraging, according to Johnson.
"Getting to make the magic of horror happen is my favorite thing about what I do," Johnson says. "It drove me as a child, and it’s crazy how supportive and nice the horror film community is in Charleston. I don’t ever see myself not doing this."