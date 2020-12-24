A gift to Charleston, CSO's free, online "Holiday Pops" concert is now available

This week, Charleston Symphony (CSO) announced free online access to its recording of this past weekend's "Holiday Pops," an annual Charleston tradition.
"I am so happy that we are able to provide our community with music in the midst of this difficult time," said Yuriy Bekker, principal pops conductor of Charleston Symphony. "I hope many families, who would otherwise not be able to experience this concert, will now be able to watch and celebrate with us. Through the power of music, we can bring joy and lift everyone’s spirits for the holidays.”
The sold-out production was filmed live to socially-distanced audiences at three performances this past weekend at the Charleston Gaillard Center. This year's concert includes a program of holiday standards certain to spark holiday cheer.
Among the works included in the concert is Ralph Vaughan Williams' "Fantasia on Greensleeves," Handel's "Rejoice" from The Messiah, Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride," among many other seasonal favorites. Conducted by Bekker, the concert features soprano Kayleen Sanchez, tenor James R. Campbell and dancer Stephen Duane.
In an email announcement, CSO relayed that its dedicated subscribers, patrons and donors made the opportunity possible to share the joy of music with the entire community.
The concert can be enjoyed anytime as many times as desired, now through New Year's Day. To view the concert, visit charlestonsymphony.org.