Five-piece indie-rock group A Fragile Tomorrow will be breaking three years of relative silence with the release of a new album. “Generation Loss” will debut Friday, and the band will play Saturday at the Queen Street Playhouse.
This gig won’t be like the band's other shows. The band members will be playing a few songs about their mother, who died recently after a 10-year battle with cancer. They’ll also be raising money in her honor for The Sarcoma Alliance, a nonprofit that strives to improve the lives of people affected by the rare cancer that attacks the body's connective tissue.
The band got its start in 2003 when the Kelly brothers Sean, Dom and Brendan took a crack at songwriting in their basement in Montgomery, N.Y. Lead singer Sean and drummer-turned-keyboardist Dom took a liking to music right away; guitarist Brendan, the youngest, took a while to come around, not until their dad put on Led Zeppelin's rock groove hit "Whole Lotta Love."
"He made my dad go out and buy him the 'Best of Zeppelin,'" says Sean Kelly. "He bought a guitar and started playing. That was the starting point for him."
It was also during those early basement-jamming days that they settled on the band's name.
"Dom wrote a song called 'A Fragile Tomorrow,' ” Sean Kelly says. “It was actually pretty bad. We were 12. It sounded like a better band name than a song ... so it just stuck.”
Flash forward to the present: the brothers live apart, two in Savannah and one in Los Angeles. They’ve also picked up a few more members: bassist Shaun Rhodes, who lives locally, and touring drummer Josh Kean, who recently moved to Columbia.
They’re making an effort to come together for this show.
"Generation Loss" is A Fragile Tomorrow's sixth studio album, the latest addition to a discography that includes a live album and a couple of EPs. The title's meaning is two-fold, according to Sean Kelly.
"It’s a name of a pedal, and it’s a technical term that pertains to the way when you copy a VHS over and over, the quality will get worse,” he says. "But when our mom got pretty sick, we started thinking about it as a general theme. What it ended up meaning was also loss in the context of death and politics."
As an arts and entertainment journalist for the alt-weekly Connect Savannah, Sean wanted to produce a record that reflected on the loss of an informed generation in an age of distrust of the media. They have never before injected anything political into their records.
"My mother was an activist as much as she could have been," Kelly says. "I remember family coming to town and, right away, it was a big debate about politics. I didn’t want to get into it that day, so I didn’t say anything."
Later, his mother asked him why he didn’t speak up for what he believed in. She was disappointed he hadn't, and that has stuck with him and motivated his sense of urgency.
A Fragile Tomorrow has been inspired by other things, too, such as the latest Tribe Called Quest album and the German word "Krautrock," a form of experimental rock created in Germany in the 1960s that featured jazz improvisation and world-music influences.
Kelly hopes the record will resonate musically for listeners, but that they’ll take something more away from it, too.
"Don’t be afraid to speak up, to be active in any way you can," Kelly urges. "If you are a creative person, be more active in your medium. America is unique in the sense that we can say what we want to say, and that’s so important in art."
He’s no longer wasting time, and he doesn’t care if he offends some people along the way. "Generation Loss" is the proof.
"It’s about speaking my truth through my art," he says. "Hopefully, it inspires someone to speak up a little bit more."