Hootie 10.jpg
Buy Now

Darius Rucker sings on stage while on tour with Hootie & the Blowfish in August 1995. File/Staff

You probably, along with most of America, bought Hootie & the Blowfish's "Cracked Rear View" back in 1994. Slicing through the grungy sludge of radio normalcy at the time, this catchy, feel-good pop album really spoke to you, didn't it? 

You still know the chorus to "Only Wanna Be With You" and you might've shed a few tears to "Let Her Cry" and gotten some butterflies to "Hold My Hand." If that sounds about right, then we've got a playlist for you featuring similar hits, Southern classics and pop songs by other contemporary artists.

There are 25 songs to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Cracked Rear View." Put it on shuffle, and enjoy! 

1. "Where Are You Going" by Dave Matthews Band

2. "Hey Girl" by O.A.R. 

3. "You Are The Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne

4. "Carolina In My Mind" by James Taylor

5. "The Way" by Fast Ball

6. "Listen to the Music" by The Doobie Brothers

7. "Hook" by Blues Traveler

8. "Til I Hear It From You" by Gin Blossoms

9. "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)" by John Mellencamp

10. "Mandolin Moon" by Sister Hazel

11. "Brown Eyed Girl" by Van Morrison

12. "Streetcorner Symphony" by Rob Thomas

13. "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton

14. "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain

15. "How's It Going To Be" by Third Eye Blind

16. "She Talks to Angels" by The Black Crowes

17. "Strong Enough" by Sheryl Crow

18. "Take It Easy" by The Eagles

19. "Bittersweet" by Big Head Todd and The Monsters

20. "Pinch Me" by Barenaked Ladies

21. "Sweet Tea" by Cravin' Melon

22. "Sympathy" by Goo Goo Dolls

23. "Beautiful Wreck" by Shawn Mullins

24. "American Girl" by Tom Petty

25. "Alright" by Darius Rucker

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.