You probably, along with most of America, bought Hootie & the Blowfish's "Cracked Rear View" back in 1994. Slicing through the grungy sludge of radio normalcy at the time, this catchy, feel-good pop album really spoke to you, didn't it?
You still know the chorus to "Only Wanna Be With You" and you might've shed a few tears to "Let Her Cry" and gotten some butterflies to "Hold My Hand." If that sounds about right, then we've got a playlist for you featuring similar hits, Southern classics and pop songs by other contemporary artists.
There are 25 songs to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Cracked Rear View." Put it on shuffle, and enjoy!
1. "Where Are You Going" by Dave Matthews Band
2. "Hey Girl" by O.A.R.
3. "You Are The Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne
4. "Carolina In My Mind" by James Taylor
5. "The Way" by Fast Ball
6. "Listen to the Music" by The Doobie Brothers
7. "Hook" by Blues Traveler
8. "Til I Hear It From You" by Gin Blossoms
9. "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)" by John Mellencamp
10. "Mandolin Moon" by Sister Hazel
11. "Brown Eyed Girl" by Van Morrison
12. "Streetcorner Symphony" by Rob Thomas
13. "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton
14. "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain
15. "How's It Going To Be" by Third Eye Blind
16. "She Talks to Angels" by The Black Crowes
17. "Strong Enough" by Sheryl Crow
18. "Take It Easy" by The Eagles
19. "Bittersweet" by Big Head Todd and The Monsters
20. "Pinch Me" by Barenaked Ladies
21. "Sweet Tea" by Cravin' Melon
22. "Sympathy" by Goo Goo Dolls
23. "Beautiful Wreck" by Shawn Mullins
24. "American Girl" by Tom Petty
25. "Alright" by Darius Rucker