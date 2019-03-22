Ron Davis of Docutainment Films is producing a new documentary on Dawn Langley Simmons, a Charleston resident who was one of the first to undergo gender reassignment surgery in the nation in 1968.
Now, 20 years after Simmons' death, her daughter, Natasha, is exploring the life of her transgender mother, and Davis is looking for Charleston residents who knew her to be a part of the film.
Simmons was born Gordon Langley Hall and raised on the English estate of writer Virginia Wolfe's lover, Vita Sackville-West. She married John-Paul Simmons and there is mystery surrounding the birth of her daughter.
In this documentary, Davis will reveal DNA samples collected from the late Simmons' dentures to determine if Natasha is indeed her biological daughter.
"The mystery, fascination and myths surrounding Dawn and her story for the past 50 years will finally be laid to rest," Davis says.
In order to tell Simmons' full story, Davis is seeking those who knew her, as Gordon or Dawn, back in the 1960s. He is also looking for photos or videos related to her. Those interested and with relevant information can reach out to Davis at ron@docutainmentfilms.com or 561-228-8885.