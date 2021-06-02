7 Questions: World Bicycle Day edition

I want to ride my bicycle and, for World Bicycle Day, I want to ride it where I like. This week’s trivia celebrates the first mode of transportation that allowed us to taste the freedom of travel, even if most of us felt we outgrew it after we got our first cars.
So let’s dust off the bike in the back of the shed, pump up the tires, and take a journey back in time through the centuries of this humble vehicle's existence.
Questions
1. When one thinks of historical bicycles, one thinks of the type with massive front wheels and diminutive rear wheels. What was the name of these early bikes?
- Steel rim
- Penny Farthing
- Unibicycle
- Big Wheelie
2. Prior to being christened “bicycles,” these machines had another name. What was it?
- Velocipedes
- Mobilicycles
- Acousticars
- Itineranturs
3. Talk about eye-catching honesty: In Paris in 1868, the first officially sold bicycle went by what alarming name?
- Kneestriker
- Shinsplitter
- Boneshaker
- Footbruiser
4. John Boyd Dunlop revolutionized the world of cycling in 1887. No longer would bicycling fans have to roll around on metal rims, now that Dunlop had created what?
- Rubber shock absorbers
- Pneumatic tires
- Rubber tubing
- Aluminum wheels
5. This annual cycling tournament is the biggest in the world and was also created in the first week of June. Though it moves through a couple of countries, it always ends in Paris.
- Tour de France
- Paris–Roubaix
- Giro di Lombardia
- Milan–San Remo
6. In 1418, the treatise “Bellicorum instrumentorum liber” was written. Within its pages is an illustration of the world’s first human-powered land vehicle. Who was the Renaissance engineer credited with the proto bicycle?
- Leonardo da Vinci
- Jan van Eyck
- René Descartes
- Giovanni Fontana
7. The singer of this song is half crazy trying to get an answer from the titular love interest. All they want is someone to ride with them on their bicycle built for two. Is that so much to ask?
- "Lula May"
- "Mary Lou"
- "Daisy Bell"
- "Billie Jean"
Answer
- Penny Farthing
- Velocipedes
- Boneshaker
- Pneumatic tires
- Tour de France
- Giovanni Fontana
- Daisy Bell