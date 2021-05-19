7 Questions: World Bee Day edition

May 20 is World Bee Day, celebrating one of the most unappreciated keys to our planet’s ecosystem. Perhaps due to their similar appearance to wasps, there is a lot of undue aggression toward bees, and many seek to eliminate them on sight.
That being said, bees are responsible for more than just honey. They are an integral part of sustaining life on Earth. Without their contributions to pollination it is believed plant life would collapse.
Let’s look at some facts about this insect and learn to appreciate them a little better for all they do for us.
Questions
1. Hardly an insult in their hierarchical society, this is the name of a male honeybee.
- Stooge
- Drone
- Pinhead
- Peon
2. Bees use this method to relay directions to the location of flowers.
- Vibrating
- Bouncing
- Dancing
- Buzzing
3. Along with the ultraviolet spectrum, bees are capable of seeing all the colors humans can see except this one.
- Red
- Blue
- Gray
- Green
4. About how many flowers does it take to generate one pound of honey?
- 1,000,000
- 10,000,000
- 5,000,000
- 2,000,000
5. Which state goes by the nickname the Beehive State due to the citizens’ deep-seated respect for the connotations of the beehive?
- Washington
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Utah
6. What percentage of global pollination are bees responsible for?
- 50 percent
- 80 percent
- 90 percent
- 70 percent
7. The buzzing sound generated by bee flight is in fact the sound of their wings hitting each other. How many wingbeats per minute do bees generate when making such a buzz?
- 10,200
- 15,500
- 12,300
- 11,400
Answers
- Drone
- Dancing
- Red
- 2,000,000
- Utah
- 80 percent
- 11,400