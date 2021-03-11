7 Questions: Women's History Month edition

Editor's note: The headache is over. Head2Head Trivia will now be seven multiple choice questions on a different theme each week. You can also take an interactive version of this quiz online.

March is Women’s History Month, and March 8 was International Women’s Day. Both events honor the accomplishments made by women, both the historical trailblazers and those continuing their work today.

Here is some trivia about the famous firsts accomplished by women looking to make their mark, regardless of gender expectations.

Questions

1. This woman was working in the U.S. Patent Office when the Civil War broke out. Realizing she could be of better use closer to the action, she gathered her medical supplies and entered the fray in Virginia, ultimately gaining the name “Angel of the Battlefield.” In 1881, she founded the American Red Cross, which went on to be one of the biggest humanitarian groups in the world. What was her name?

Lucretia Mott.

Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Clara Barton.

Rose O'Neal Greenhow.

2. What was the name of the first woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court?

Sonia Sotomayor.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Elena Kagan.

Sandra Day O’Connor.

3. During the Second World War, the "most beautiful woman in Hollywood” figured out a way to hide radio transmissions by bouncing them from one frequency to another using a set code. Decades later, her ignored work would be reevaluated, and Wi-Fi would be created. Who was this actress?

Hedy Lamarr.

Vivien Leigh.

Lana Turner.

Veronica Lake.

4. Born into slavery, this woman rose to prominence as a well-known abolitionist and advocate for women’s rights on the power of her speeches. Her most famous speech was “Ain't I a Woman?” and her name was?

Mary Prince.

Sojourner Truth.

Lucretia Mott.

Sarah Parker Remond.

5. Who was the very first woman to run for the presidency of the United States in 1872?

Belva Lockwood.

Victoria Woodhull.

Laura Clay.

Margaret Chase Smith.

6. While many may know the tale of the night ride of Paul Revere, he was not the only person to ride out to warn of enemy forces. A girl also made a similar trip to Revere’s — only she was half his age and traveled twice as far. What was her name?

Mercy Otis Warren.

Margaret Corbin.

Sybil Ludington.

Phillis Wheatley.

7. During the Cold War, there was ultimately a competition between the United States and Russia to see who could be the first country to make their presence known in space. Although the U.S. is considered to have won the space race, what was the name of the first woman in space?

Valentina Tereshkova.

Svetlana Savitskaya.

Yelena Serova.

Irina Solovyova.

