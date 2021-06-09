7 Questions: Solar eclipse edition

A multiple exposure photograph taken of a total solar eclipse taken in 5 minute intervals of the moon passing into the sun above Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia, 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Phnom Penh, on Tuesday October 24, 1995. This week marks the occurrence of an annular solar eclipse. Eclipses are an interesting example of mankind’s fascination with the heavens above planet Earth. With that in mind, let us take a look at some factoids about our case of seasonal daylight darkness. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)