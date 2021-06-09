7 Questions: Solar eclipse edition

This week marks the occurrence of an annular solar eclipse. Eclipses are an interesting example of mankind’s fascination with the heavens above planet Earth. They are an event that has happened for thousands of years yet, every time, people across the globe leap at the chance to see one occur.
With that in mind, let us take a look at some factoids about our case of seasonal daylight darkness.
Questions
1. The sun’s brightness cannot be denied, but it can be difficult to comprehend. What percentage of the sun has to be covered in order for the solar eclipse to be noticed from Earth?
- 100 percent
- 90 percent
- 25 percent
- 70 percent
2. The eclipse on June 10 is called an annular eclipse, named for the ring shape the sun’s appearance takes behind the moon. In order for this eclipse to occur, what phase must the moon be in?
- First Quarter
- Waning Gibbous
- Full
- New
3. Where are the only places on Earth that an eclipse cannot be seen when it occurs?
- North and South Pole
- Alaska and Australia
- Northern Siberia and Fiji
- Tropic of Cancer and Capricorn
4. Although the sun and moon are in ideal distances to generate eclipses, trajectories are the real deciding factor for how many eclipses can occur. What is the greatest number of eclipses, total or otherwise, that can occur in a year?
- 3
- 12
- 0
- 5
5. Truly impossible to miss, solar eclipses have been fascinating or terrifying mankind for millennia. What culture offered us the first written account of a solar eclipse?
- The Bessi of the Balkans
- The Aeolians of Greece
- The Saeki of Japan
- The Ugarit of Syria
6. Eclipses are more than just a spectacle; they can have a scientific impact, as well. In 1919, an eclipse was observed in Africa that gave evidence that proved which scientific rule?
- Einstein’s Theory of Relativity
- Pogson’s Formula
- Fermat’s Theorem
- Newton’s Laws of Gravity
7. Mark Twin famously wrote of a hero saving their lives with their knowledge of solar eclipses. Which one of his lead characters successfully stopped their execution by convincing their uneducated captors that they had the ability to take the sun away?
- "Tom Canty"
- "Tom Sawyer"
- "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court"
- "The Mysterious Stranger"
Answers
- 90 percent
- New
- North and South Pole
- 5
- The Ugarit of Syria
- Einstein’s Theory of Relativity
- "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court"