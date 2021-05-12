7 Questions: Pop culture flops

In all things, there are winners and losers. In a perhaps unfair maligning, the video cassette recording format Betamax wound up receiving the brunt of this mockery: Its name became synonymous with failing.
This week marks the anniversary of the release of the Betamax format. Let’s take a look at a collection of other pieces of pop culture that ended up falling by the wayside.
Questions
1. Perhaps the next biggest format war to follow Betamax, this format lost the chance to replace the DVD as the next great form of disc storage.
- Laser disc
- Video CD
- HD DVD
- W-VHS
2. A soft drink that became definitive of the 1990s, its coloring was removed in order to make it less “acidic” tasting. However, its main rival also sought to destroy its marketability by claiming it was a diet soda competing with their drink, Tab Clear.
- Coca Cola Clear
- Crush Cream Soda
- Clearly Canadian
- Crystal Pepsi
3. Initially released in 2001, this brand of personal transportation wound up derided as being terminally uncool tech for mall cops. Fifteen years later, it lost its safety bar and became the hottest toy of the holiday season.
- Segway
- Hoverboard
- InMotion
- OneWheel
4. Despite being hailed as the next major step into a technological future, a high price tag and privacy concerns meant the pop culture death of this piece of Google-branded, hands-free tech.
- Google Specs
- Google Glass
- Google View
- Google Look
5. QR Codes, first created in 1994 by the company Denso Wave, briefly took the world’s smartphones by storm for a few years, though most camera phones lacked the needed tech to read them. What do the initials stand for?
- Quick Response
- Quality Relay
- Queen Regent
- Quack Reagent
6. In the mid-1990s, Nintendo attempted to launch the first real virtual gaming headset but it was plagued by reports of nausea and headaches, scuttling the concept for decades. What was it called?
- Power Activator
- Mindwave
- Mind Flex
- Virtual Boy
7. This Linux-based technology presaged the rise of streaming television, giving users the chance to watch television on their own schedule instead of a broadcaster's. Even though it’s not as popular as it once was, it’s still functional today.
- Tablo
- YouTube
- TiVo
- Roku
Answers
- HD DVD
- Crystal Pepsi
- Segway
- Google Glass
- Quick Response
- Virtual Boy
- TiVo