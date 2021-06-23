7 Questions: Father's Day edition

This week marks Father’s Day, and in the world of pop culture, dads have always held a slightly unstable spot. Unless he’s needed for something, you can bet that he will be cast in the role of the fool. However, being a father to your children is incredibly important.
It takes a lot of effort to lay it all on the line for your kids, and being a good parent means that it can’t always go perfectly. This week's trivia takes a look at some impactful cultural moments brought to the world because of fathers.
Questions
1. James Earl Jones has had a minor career in playing fathers, for better or worse. Who are the two most famous dads that he brought to life?
- Marquis Warren and Frozone
- Allan Trumbull and Vitruvius
- Walter Younger and Rubin Carter
- Darth Vader and Mufasa
2. Perhaps becoming the ultimate example of being a father by choice, this Carlo Collodi character fashioned himself a child from a block of wood. However, it wasn’t until the introduction of magic that the automaton would become a flesh and blood human.
- Geppetto
- Mangiafuoco
- Candlewick
- Jiminy
3. It is a father’s job to set a good example for their children to follow. For this Southern lawyer, that meant taking a strand for what is right, regardless of what societal norms may be. Jeremy and Jean Louise’s father is an icon of Americana, but what was his name?
- John Taylor
- Arthur Radley
- Tom Robinson
- Atticus Finch
4. Life can be hard trying to escape your parent’s shadow, especially if you are trying to find your voice in the same field (it can be downright scary). However, for brothers Joe and Owen, it’s not all bad; in fact, they have collaborated with their father a couple of times each, to decent success. Which literary icon is these men’s father?
- Ellery Queen
- Stephen King
- David Boss
- Derek Prince
5. Author Christopher Milne’s dad was looking for inspiration for his children’s literary characters. Ultimately, he decided to use his child’s dolls as a cast for his new series; prominently featuring his son’s teddy bear as the lead. Sharing a name with the goose Christopher liked to feed, who was the famous bear?
- Winnie the Pooh
- Paddington Bear
- Rupert
- Bungle
6. What did Halsey Taylor invent in 1912 after his father was killed by typhoid fever in a contaminated drinking supply.
- Spigot
- Charcoal filter
- Drinking fountain
- Ice box
7. Nancy Sinatra teamed up with her dad in the late '60s to record which hit single, an ode to impulsive love?
- "If He’d Love Me"
- "By the Way (I Still Love You)"
- "Love Eyes"
- "Somethin’ Stupid"
Answers
- Darth Vader & Mufasa (King Jaffe Joffer also acceptable)
- Geppetto
- Atticus Finch
- Stephen King
- Winnie the Pooh
- Drinking Fountain
- "Somethin’ Stupid"