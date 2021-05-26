7 Questions: Famous bridges in America edition

This week marks the anniversary of the opening of the Golden Gate Bridge to the public in 1937. Perhaps because of their utilitarian design and their practical function, there is rarely a major deal to be made of bridges.
However, they are a major accomplishment of human engineering. Through the mastery of their form, we have been able to expand in ways our ancestors couldn’t have imagined.
Today’s trivia is a rundown of some of the famous bridges in America, as they are some of the grandest structures in the land. The least we can do is learn their names.
Questions
1. In the summer of 1940, a bridge was opened crossing the Tacoma Narrows in the state of Washington. Built as a nonporous structure, it swayed violently in the wind until the day it collapsed four months later. What moving nickname did this bridge earn prior to becoming a lesson in wind resistance?
- Jumping Judy
- Galloping Gertie
- Rocking Rhonda
- Bouncing Betty
2. After the train tracks were destroyed by the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, the bridge to the Florida Keys was refurbished for automobile use. Named after a rough estimate of its length, what was this bridge called?
- Seven Mile Bridge
- Eight Mile Bridge
- Ten Mile Bridge
- Five Mile Bridge
3. The longest bridge in America, and the longest bridge to run over water, is in Louisiana. What lake does it cross over?
- Toledo Bend
- Maurepas
- Claiborne
- Pontchartrain
4. Though not the longest bridge by any measure, this bridge connecting to Manhattan is certainly one of the most visually recognizable and has become emblematic of New York City as a whole. Built in 1883, this bridge is named after which borough of the city?
- Staten Island
- Bronx
- Brooklyn
- Queens
5. A Colorado bridge that crosses the Arkansas River is the highest bridge in America. It crosses the river at 955 feet. What is this bridge called?
- Royal Gorge Bridge
- Red Cliff Bridge
- Antioch Bridge
- Cascade Creek Bridge
6. Floating on concrete pontoons, this bridge in Washington state is the longest and widest bridge of its class in the world.
- Deception Pass Bridge
- High Steel Bridge
- Evergreen Point Bridge
- Hood Canal Bridge
7. This bridge connects the two parts of the state of Michigan, and it shares its name with a local tourist destination. Thanks to its French origin, its name and its pronunciation are notably divergent.
- Sain-Nazaire (Nazz Air) Bridge
- Grosse Ile (Gross L) Toll Bridge
- Huger (You Gee) Bridge
- Mackinac (Mack in awe) Bridge
Answers
1. Galloping Gertie
2. Seven Mile Bridge
3. Pontchartrain
4. Brooklyn
5. Royal Gorge Bridge
6. Evergreen Point Bridge
7. Mackinac (Mack in awe) Bridge