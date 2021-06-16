7 Questions: Charleston edition

This week we are taking a moment to look at some trivia about the city of Charleston. Through the ups and downs of its chaotic history, the city has remained a survivor.
From our history as one of the first major cities in America all the way to the modern day as a go-to destination for business and pleasure, Charleston is a locus. Now, let us look at some trivia about Charleston, the city and the impact it has had in the world.
Questions
1. The Jenkins Orphanage, established in 1891, was South Carolina’s first real orphanage for Black children. Some years down the line, the orphanage was looking for a way to raise funds and decided to make a band. The youth trained by this band would go one to help influence the development of what genre of music?
- Bluegrass
- Country
- Blues
- Jazz
2. This year saw the return of the arts-based Spoleto Festival USA. This event is a cultural exchange festival with the town of Spoleto in what region of Italy?
- Tuscany
- Lazio
- Umbria
- Abruzzo
3. After the turn of the millennium, the city has seen its stock rise as a vacation destination. Helping this along would be the celebrity who has decided to make this city his home away from home. Who is our local “director of fun?”
- Danny McBride
- Ernie Hudson
- Dan Aykroyd
- Bill Murray
4. This beautiful flowering bush was brought to America in the 18th century by local Dr. Alexander Garden. Known as “cape jasmine” in the rest of the world, this flower was rebranded in America. What is this blossom called?
- Peony
- Gardenia
- Tuberose
- Jasmine
5. The oldest dedicated theater in the country is right here in Charleston. In fact, it is still operational, coming back in the fall for a new season. What is the name of this Church Street venue?
- Dock Street Theatre
- Gaillard Center
- Theatre 99
- Threshold Repertory Theatre
6. The city is home to North America’s longest “cable stayed bridge.” Which Charlestonian’s name is attached to this gateway to Mount Pleasant?
- Arthur Ravenel Jr.
- Don N. Holt
- T. Allen Legare
- William C. Westmoreland
7. This church is home to one of the oldest Black congregations in the South and was co-founded by Denmark Vesey. Sitting half a block from Marion Square, this year marks the 130th anniversary of the facility's groundbreaking.
- Mount Zion AME Church
- Nichols Chapel AME Church
- Ebenezer AME Church
- Emanuel AME Church
Answers
- Jazz
- Umbria
- Bill Murray
- Gardenia
- Dock Street Theatre
- Arthur Ravenel Jr.
- Emanuel AME Church