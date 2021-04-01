7 Questions: April Fools' Day edition

Happy April Fools' Day, everybody! It’s that time of year again where, for 24 hours, we all lose inherent faith in anything anyone tells us, and occasionally some pranks get pulled on a national or even international scale.
An interesting fact about the day: There is no consensus on why we make jest on the first of April. Let us all remember, however, that the best kind of pranks are the victimless ones, as there is no reason to be mean on any day, let alone today.
To celebrate the day, try your hand at some trivia about some famous pranks.
Questions
1. Since the 1840s, there has been a well-established joke where you send a naïve newcomer into an outdoor area looking for a dangerous wild animal. What activity are they participating in?
- Hide and Seek
- Jackalope Jump
- Snipe Hunt
- Harvey Hunt
2. Student Nathan Zohner brought the world’s attention to Craig Jackson’s 1994 research into the unseen dangers of the omnipresent chemical DHMO. What everyday substance was this parody research actually warning against?
- Water
- Salt
- Sunlight
- Cotton
3. NPR, with the help of comedian Rich Little, claimed in 1992 that this famous U.S. politician would be running for president again in that year’s race.
- Dwight Eisenhower
- Jimmy Carter
- Ronald Reagan
- Richard Nixon
4. In 1996, fast-food restaurant Taco Bell claimed it bought this piece of American history. It wasn’t until they were bombarded by numerous calls, including from multiple senators, that they admitted to the joke.
- Declaration of Independence
- The Liberty Bell
- Washington Monument
- Carpenters’ Hall
5. Which state rocked the world of science and math to its core by rounding down the value of Pi to 3? (Their purported rationale behind the decision was to bring more in tune with Christian theology.)
- Alabama
- Mississippi
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
6. April Fools' Day, 1957: This noted news presenter did an exposé on the Swiss region Ticino, near the Italian border, which was having a particularly bountiful spaghetti harvest that year. The seriousness of their delivery caused many a viewer to want to learn how to grow their own spaghetti.
- Daily Mail
- The Sun
- ITV
- BBC News
7. Engineering students at MIT in 2012 managed to wire up all the windows on the side of a building so that you could play what video game?
- Pong
- Tetris
- Pac-Man
- Minesweeper
Answers
- Snipe Hunt
- Water
- Richard Nixon
- The Liberty Bell
- Alabama
- BBC News
- Tetris