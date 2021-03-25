7 Questions: 15 years of Twitter edition

Is it possible to know that a new bit of technology is going to be groundbreaking? Can one “know” in advance that a new discovery will change human interaction? This week marks the 15th anniversary of the founding of Twitter, a company that further redefined how people talk to one another.
In the years before the company’s founding, the idea of texting on a global level would have been preposterous. Now, every company worth its salt has a Twitter account, and it’s an honor to be “verified” by the company.
Here’s some trivia to mark the special occasion for a company that set social media and the business world a-twitter.
Questions
1. Who is considered to be the founder of Twitter?
- Jack Dorsey
- Paul Allen
- Michael Dell
- Sergey Brin
2. For how many years did the Library of Congress archive every single Tweet that was sent?
- 10 years
- 5 years
- 7 years
- 2 years
3. In the beginning, Tweets were limited to 140 characters for the body and 20 characters for the name. That changed in 2017 when an update increased the character limit to how many?
- 160
- 280
- 200
- 220
4. A year after the company’s founding, Chris Messina introduced what symbol, recontextualizing its use into the go-to sign to define groups and movements?
- The hashtag
- The asterisk
- The interrobang
- The caret
5. Which pop star lays claim to having the most Twitter followers at almost 115 million as of March 23?
- Justin Bieber
- Beyonce
- BTS
- Katy Perry
6. Twitter’s symbol has, since the beginning, been a little bird. The icon has a name though. In fact, he shares it with a famous Boston Celtics player. What is his name?
- Kevin
- John
- Larry
- Bill
7. The very first Tweet is actually up for sale, and with a price tag looking to be around $2.5 million, it is set to be a very pricey purchase. What does this piece of modern communication history actually say?
- “Hello, world”
- “Just setting up my twttr”
- “Who wants to buy this.”
- “Twitter is now online.”
Answers
- Jack Dorsey
- 7 Years (2010-2017)
- 280
- The hashtag
- Justin Bieber
- Larry
- “Just setting up my twttr”