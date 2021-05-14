5 faces of Charleston's more accessible Piccolo Spoleto explain what's different in 2021

Two years after the multicultural arts festival Spoleto was brought to Charleston and kickstarted a local economic boom, a smaller-scale and more accessible festival was introduced to coincide and highlight even more performers.

Piccolo Spoleto Festival, literally translating from Italian to English as "small Spoleto," has been going on since 1979, occurring on the same dates as its larger counterpart. Last year, due to COVID-19, was the first time either arts festival was canceled.

But this year, both are back — with essential modifications.

As for Piccolo, there will be no paid tickets this year, where in the past some performances charged a fraction of Spoleto prices. All events are free, and most take place at outdoor venues with limited capacities and social-distancing requirements. Some programs have been cut, others adapted and a few livestreamed.

Because most of the events are contingent on the weather, there will be no formal schedule but a series of pop-ups that will be announced closer to their anticipated dates. All events will take place between May 28 and June 13.

In addition, there will be no volunteer ushers, box office crew or Piccolo Spoleto interns (a role I had the pleasure of assuming during one college summer break).

"Our hope is to create interest in Piccolo overall and encourage spontaneity," said Scott Watson, the city of Charleston's Office of Cultural Affairs director. "With all of the moving pieces, we want people to know that they should follow the event pages online and on social media to have the latest information, rather than relying on an out-of-date calendar."

Returning are some favorite event series, like the outdoor art exhibition in Marion Square that will run every day and the Sundown Poetry Series, which will take place June 1-4 and June 7-11 in the Lenhardt Garden of the Gibbes Museum of Art.

Public art projects with Enough Pie will be in the works at Vivian Moultrie Playground and Tiger Strikes Asteroid on the West Ashley Greenway, and musician walks through Hampton Park will feature string quartets in various placements as guests stroll by the azaleas.

To understand how the festival's different disciplines have adapted, The Post and Courier talked to five Piccolo Spoleto organizers, from a multidecade participating artist to a new juror. Here's what has changed, though the show must go on.

Outdoor art

Elaine Berlin has been a Piccolo participant since the outdoor art exhibition's early Washington Park days, when there were no tents and fewer vendors. Now, in Marion Square, the abstract painter compares each year of the festival to "summer camp for artists."

This year will be her 30th Piccolo Spoleto, and now she's officially on the committee.

Berlin, who also co-owns Berlin's clothing store on King Street, said it's been a rough year for both her businesses and last year's Piccolo cancellation was a "sad time" in the local arts community.

"Social media is a good tool, but being outside and being able to talk to people coming by your booth about your work and letting them watch you paint — that’s what I really love," said Berlin.

This year, around 60 artists will be back in Marion Square at spaced-apart booths, some creating plein-air paintings on-site. Typically, there are between 70 and 100, Berlin said, but it will feel close to normal.

"People are just going to be excited that we're out there again, that there's something to do," Berlin said.

City Gallery

Meanwhile, at the City Gallery, Dontre Major is Piccolo Spoleto's newest juror and it's his first time curating an art show. The College of Charleston graduate and Redux-featured photographer who works with alternative film development processes said he's tired of the palmetto trees and bridges.

"The art that I’m into myself is something different," Major said. "I don't necessarily like everything looking pristine and perfect. I like shock value."

The new face who's freshening up Piccolo's art selections chose bright abstracts, minimalist-think pieces and emotive portraits, narrowing down 300 submissions to about 80 finalists that will hang in the gallery.

Among his favorites are a feminist piece by Ann Ludlow; a minimalist painting that includes everything from a knife to a turtle to a stack of boxes in a closet by Townsend Davidson; and photograph of two Black boys catching a bus entitled "Pray You Make It Home" by Melanee Lenora.

"Be ready to think," Major entices.

'Rising Stars'

Since Larry Barnfield usually hosts youth showcases inside a chapel, there has been a major impact in 2021.

Barnfield hosts the "Rising Stars" program, one that highlights young gifted artists from the Southeast, those between the ages of 8 and 18 who are maestros at an instrument, dance, singing, visual art, theater or creative writing.

"Gifted" is quantified as performing at a minimum of five years above their current age level, according to experts. Many at Piccolo Spoleto perform closer to 10 years, said Barnfield.

But this year, they won't get to perform live to the public in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church on King Street. Instead, the 39 selected students will play to a limited-capacity audience of 60 family members and friends. The performances will then be livestreamed on Palmetto State Arts Education's social media pages.

Barnfield, who started the program 13 years ago, said the students initially selected for 2020 will be performing this year, in addition to 2021 picks. Still, the typical number of students spotlighted only went up by three, with a few from last year dropping out.

Quartets and chamber music

Concertmaster Yuriy Bekker has had to adjust typical music ensemble numbers as well due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The leader of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra traditionally programs the Sunset Serenade concert in front of the U.S. Customhouse that draws thousands.

"Those types of events will return to our community for sure, not Piccolo Spoleto this year, but definitely within the year," said Bekker.

Instead of the big concert, there will be smaller shows throughout the festival, from chamber music on the portico of Second Presbyterian Church to string quartets in Hampton Park.

"It's important for us to think outside of the box and find creativity in these situations so we can still bring music to our community," said Bekker. "The community needs music more than ever right now."

Dance

The director of Annex Dance Company notes it's just as important for the performers to be able to bring these shows to the public as it is for the public to witness them.

"I can’t even tell you what it was like to share with the students we could dance in front of audience," said Kristin Alexander.

Annex has been a part of Piccolo Spoleto for 11 seasons and was fully preparing for a livestream premiere of the performance that was supposed to be debuted at last year's festival.

Instead, the dancers will be able to perform the routine for "Take the A Train" live at an outdoor stage in Hampton Park. Alexander promises Jazz Age inspiration and modern dance choreography.

After a year of Zoom class collaborations and pivots that included the pairing of a virtual dance showcase with a recipe to make while watching online, Alexander said this live performance feels thrilling.

For more details on Piccolo Spoleto, go to piccolospoleto.com and facebook.com/PiccoloSpoletoFestival.