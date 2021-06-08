4 finale picks for the last weekend of Charleston's Piccolo Spoleto Festival

Like a whirlwind, the Spoleto Festival has tornadoed into town with a series of arts-focused showcases and will be twisting and twirling on out this weekend.

Alongside the global arts festival, Piccolo Spoleto has been curating local and regional acts for a variety of outdoor performances, from concerts in the park to poetry readings by sunset in the garden.

If you're looking for your final cultural fix before both festivals come to a close, then try out some of this weekend's last opportunities.

On June 11, Awendaw Green will present some of the Lowcountry's finest homegrown pickers and fiddlers for a bluegrass stroll in Hampton Park.

Big Stoner Creek, Cane Creek String Band and Boonie Bevins Band will all play at stations around the park while attendees saunter among them. The tunes start at 6 p.m.

That same night at the same time, there will be operatic delights at Colonial Lake.

Animalia Brass will open the family-friendly show with a memorable musical crash course for kids seeking to demystify classical music. Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera's Leah Edwards and Dimitri Pittas will join in as the featured guest artists on the North Charleston POPS! "Love Italian Style" program.

Piccolo Spoleto will then begin to come to a close with a 4 p.m. show on June 12. World music is the theme, and Colonial Lake is again the venue.

The afternoon of cultural exploration comes by way of Peter Kfoury’s “World Music Cafe” with additional performances by Porto Seguro and others.

Then, the finale is slated for 6 p.m. that same evening.

Piccolo Spoleto will invite the artists and is advertising that guests bring the fun. The festival will close out with a high-energy series of yet-announced performers at Hampton Park and is being called the Charleston Reprise.

For a full schedule of Piccolo Spoleto events, go to piccolospoleto.com/festival-highlights. For details on pop-ups and updates on weather, follow the Piccolo Spoleto Facebook page.