Charleston's friendly nature is well-known among locals and visitors alike. But beyond tourists, the Lowcountry also extends a warm welcome to companies, large and small.
We asked local businesses and communities to share their insights on what Southern hospitality means to them.
“Southern hospitality, with regard to Croghan’s, means treating each and every person who walks in our door like they are a part of our family. Greeting them with a smile and being a part of wonderful happy occasions in their lives. These relationships mean the world to us and make our store such a fun place to visit" - Kathleen Hagood, fourth generation, marketing and sales, Croghan's Jewel Box
"Southern hospitality means calling my customer by name when they walk in the door." - Jaclyn Vanderhoof, owner, Yoga Den
“Our doors are open to everyone. It’s important for every person to be treated fairly and, at the end of the day, have confidence that they’ve been treated equitably.”- Mayor Keith Summey, city of North Charleston
"Southern hospitality to the RiverDogs means everyone is welcome down at The Joe. Come one, come all, and when y'all do come, make sure to try the boiled peanuts."- Dave Echols, president, RiverDogs
"Southern hospitality for the Charleston Music Hall means treating every patron, artist, employee and client as if they are family, while making them feel as if the Music Hall is their home for the arts." - Charles Carmody, Charleston Music Hall
"As a solar installation company, which conducts projects in customers' homes and businesses, Alder Energy sees the importance of Southern hospitality as being a proper guest. This means respecting our customers' time and property, being clean and organized, ethical in our interactions, and appreciative of our opportunities." - Craig Knowlton, vice president of business development, Alder Energy Systems, LLC
“Making lifelong memories with our community by bringing the biggest names in entertainment and sports to the Lowcountry!” Alan Coker, director of marketing, North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
"Southern hospitality means being a good neighbor — investing in our communities and people." - Meredith H. Siemens, public relations & community outreach vice president, South Carolina Federal Credit Union
"Southern hospitality means providing thoughtful book recommendations, inclusive events, and a welcoming atmosphere at Itinerant Literate Books." - Julia Turner, co-founder, Itinerant Literate Books
“Southern hospitality means exceeding the customers' expectations every chance we can.” - Brad Mallett, CEO/president, Coastal Coffee Roasters
"Serving customers with Southern hospitality for Intrepid USA Healthcare Services means high-quality health care, along with the intangible sense of contentment that comes from being at home. Nobody cares for its clients, and employees, like Intrepid USA." - Libbi Myers, executive director, Intrepid Home Health