2 of Jimmy Buffett's surfboards being auctioned for Charleston Warrior Surf Foundation

Two of musician Jimmy Buffett's surfboards are being sold during an auction to benefit the Warrior Surf Foundation. File/AP

The Warrior Surf Foundation's fourth annual surfboard auction is online now through Aug. 22. 

Those interested can bid on the collection of 10 boards from Ocean Surf Shop, Secula Surf and Rozbern, including two autographed boards from musician Jimmy Buffett's private set.

Buffett, who was scheduled to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum this summer before the coronavirus disrupted concert plans, has been known to surf the waves of Charleston-area beaches. In 2018, he posted a picture of himself on social media surfing at Folly Beach before Hurricane Florence hit. 

He aptly captioned the photo with lyrics to his song "Surfing in a Hurricane." 

In addition to Buffett's boards, a variety of other items are up for auction. Those include a hand-painted cork yoga mat from Yoloha Yoga, aluminum beach prints and a private fishing charter with Charleston Fly.

All bids go directly to the Warrior Surf Foundation, a Charleston nonprofit that works to provide free surf therapy, yoga, wellness classes and community to veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health challenges. 

To view items and place bids, visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/surfboardauction. A livestream of auction winners will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.