Downtown residents felt a collective shiver last week when the Coast Guard announced plans to expand Charleston operations and close the Tradd Street station.

They tend to fear the worst when prime peninsula real estate hits the market.

The Coast Guard headquarters, which dates back more than a century, sits on some of the most valuable waterfront land in the city, conveniently situated at the western terminus of the Low Battery. So, is it any wonder that more than a few South of Broad folks had visions — well, nightmares — of another high-rise towering overhead?

It’s not hard to imagine the Realtor’s pitch for that one. But don’t start organizing those protests just yet because the city says it will never happen.

This all started when Adm. Karl Schultz visited Sector Charleston on Thursday and announced plans to make it one of the largest Coast Guard branches in the nation. As Thomas Novelly reported, plans call for doubling local personnel to 2,000 within the next five years, adding five national security cutters and several offshore patrol ships, as well as making Charleston Harbor the deepest port on the East Coast.

“This gives Charleston the potential to grow into the largest concentration of assets and people in the Coast Guard,” Schultz said.

The move makes perfect sense, given Charleston’s strategic location on the coast and the infrastructure already in place at the old Charleston Naval Base. As U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham said, it’s an opportunity for the community to gain back some of what it lost when the base closed in 1996. It also ensures the completion of that harbor dredge local officials have pushed for over the years.

The troubling part came when Schultz, the Coast Guard’s top officer, said the plans call for consolidating branch operations at the base … and shuttering the Tradd Street station, which was commissioned in 1914.

That caught the attention of South of Broad residents faster than you can say Sergeant Jasper. But Jacob Lindsey, the city’s planning director, says there’s no way anyone could build high-rise condos or — Lord Ashley Cooper forbid — another downtown hotel on the site.

The property is zoned for a limited number of residential houses no taller than 2.5 stories, Lindsey says. And thanks to Charleston’s new zoning laws, even City Council could do no more than raise the height limit to the next tier, which would be 3 stories.

Of course, that only lets us know what can’t happen on the site. What will replace the Coast Guard station, if anything, is still murky. Local personnel say the expansion plans are preliminary, that the Tradd Street station will remain headquarters for the foreseeable future.

Still, you have to figure the announcement caught City Hall’s attention. Charleston has casually had its eye on that property for decades. Some officials have dreamed of a day when The Battery is flanked by public parks.

But the Coast Guard could decide to keep the property, even after building a new headquarters in North Charleston, because Tradd Street is a convenient staging area closer to the ocean than the former Navy base.

If the feds decide to sell, however, it’s a safe bet the city will be first in line.

As Lindsey notes, the Coast Guard station figures prominently in the Dutch Dialogues research to combat flooding. Those plans identify the foot of Tradd Street, and the terminus of the Low Battery, as a strategic location for a pumping station to alleviate South of Broad flooding.

Other officials have mused that it could also become another Colonial Lake-style park — that is, an area that does double duty as a public space and floodwater retention.

In case anyone’s missed it, the city doesn’t do anything these days without looking at the flooding angle.

So, no one is drawing up sale papers, and there is no behind-the-scenes jockeying for the land, but we do know what won’t happen there.

There will never be a building that blocks the Sergeant Jasper’s view of Charleston Harbor.