After getting its first win of the season, Charleston Southern is ready for a winning streak.
The Bucs beat Hampton on the road, 48-14, last week, and now have an opportunity to string some wins together starting Saturday against Savannah State (0-4).
Winning, regardless of the opponent, builds a level of confidence and CSU head coach Mark Tucker says his team will need a heavy dose of confidence before heading into the meat of the Big South Conference.
“We needed some success last week and we were able to do enough good things to win the game, and that helps a lot,” Tucker said. “What’s more important, however, is that we continue to improve in our execution. If we do that, we’re certainly capable of winning games. We are building ourselves up to what we have to do in our conference. We will never not enjoy winning and we will never take anything for granted. Our expectation is to build on last week.”
The Buccaneers (1-2) are playing their third road game of the season but are 7-0 all-time against Savannah State. The Tigers are moving down from FCS to Division II level.
Tucker hopes to see continued improvement in all phases, particularly the passing game. The Bucs continue to rank last in FCS football in passing yards per game (33.3). CSU had 76 yards passing in last week’s win over Hampton.
Here are a few keys to winning on Saturday.
Run, run, run
While the passing game has floundered, the option run game has produced 228 yards per game, which ranks 20th in FCS football. CSU rushed for 308 yards in a win over Savannah State last season so look for a heavy dose of the ground game again. The Tigers are allowing 229.5 yards rushing per game this season.
Stay special on special teams
Punt returner Taz Lindsey is one of the best return guys in the country. He had 135 return yards a week ago, even with a 91-yard kick return nullified due to a penalty. Lindsey averages 18 yards per punt return, ranking 11th nationally.
CSU also got an 80-yard kick return for a score from James Allen last week. Punter Kyle Reighard ranks 12th nationally in net punting and opponents average only 4.43 yards per punt return this season.
Those numbers will be tested by a Savannah State return team that leads FCS in punt returns, averaging 30.3 yards per return.
Progress in passing game
While the passing game may not be needed to win this game, Tucker’s emphasis on improving in all phases means CSU has to continue to work on a consistent air attack. Quarterback London Johnson threw for 219 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Savannah State last season so the opportunity for some success will be there.
Savannah State allows 220 yards passing per game, albeit against a schedule heavy with throwing teams. Being able to hit open receivers will be imperative when CSU hits the conference schedule. Saturday is a day to build confidence in that area.
Dominate on defense
While still a little thin in bodies, the CSU defense was very good last week. The Bucs forced five turnovers and had eight tackles for loss. Savannah State is allowing nearly three sacks per game this season and musters less than 110 rushing yards per game. This is a game where the defense can play loose and should be able to dominate the line of scrimmage.
Prediction
Charleston Southern 48, Savannah State 12