Charleston Southern’s football team took their best shot at two-time defending Big South Conference champion Kennesaw State on Saturday, and while the final result was a 45-23 loss to the fourth-ranked Owls, CSU coach Autry Denson saw plenty to be pleased with.
Charleston Southern dropped to 1-5 overall in losing its conference opener, while Kennesaw State notched its fifth win in six outings.
“There were a lot of bright spots today,” Denson said. “This is a team that plays with heart every week. They fight. We are one or two plays away from being where we want to be. That’s the difference right now. We are going to continue to work on our process and continue to come out and fight every week.”
Kennesaw State did what they do best – run the football and stop the run. The Owls did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 342 yards and 6.7 yards per attempt. Kennesaw State finished the game with 448 total yards.
Bronson Rechsteiner led the Owls with 138 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries. Quarterback David Daniel had three rushing touchdowns and 54 yards on the ground.
CSU quarterback Jack Chambers threw for a career-high 296 yards and two scores, completing 20 of 45 attempts. The passing yardage was a season-high for CSU, which also converted a season-best 10 of 20 on third down.
But the Bucs were stymied in the run game, mustering only 84 net yards on 30 attempts. Terrence Wilson led CSU in rushing with 44 yards on 15 carries. CSU’s leading rusher, Ronnie Harris, did not play in the game.
Garris Schwarting, a former walk-on, posted career-highs in catches (six) and yards (131) with a touchdown. Schwarting also had a 54-yard punt return on his first career attempt.
“Garris is a big-time player, and that’s why he is one of our captains,” Denson said. “Jack played through some adversity, as did our defense. Even down by 22, I just knew we were going to find a way to come back and win.”
Defensively, end Nick Salley had a career-high 15 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss.
The Owls put up two touchdowns in the first quarter, the first set up by an interception, and led 21-0 a minute into the second before CSU got two field goals (49, 50 yards) from Alex Usry. Down 21-6 just before halftime, CSU yielded a 56-yard touchdown run by Rechsteiner with 22 seconds left in the second quarter.
Chambers and Kameron Brown combined on a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third, and Chambers connected with Schwarting on a 40-yard score to pull within 31-20 with 14:24 remaining in the game.
Kennesaw State added a pair of touchdowns in the final quarter while Usry hit his third field goal of the game, from 31 yards out, for the final score.
CSU, which has played four of their first six games this season on the road, will be at North Alabama next Saturday. The Bucs have played four FCS top 25 teams this season.
“We will reset tomorrow and get back at it on Monday,” Denson concluded.