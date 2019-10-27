Shelby Rogers is playing big-time tennis when she's healthy these days, but she's still back in the high minor leagues of women's tennis.
The 27-year-old Charleston touring professional had a golden chance on Sunday to make a strong move up the WTA Tour rankings and point totals in the Australian Open Wild Card Challenge. But her body slowed her down after being up a set in the singles final of the International Tennis Federation's $80K World Tennis Tour tournament in Macon, Ga.
Rogers owned a 5-2 edge in the first set while playing excellent tennis but had to struggle to win the set in a tiebreaker before calling for a medical timeout. Rogers was never the same again as 22-year-old wild card Katerina Stewart of Coral Gables, Fla., prevailed 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2 over Rogers in 2 hours and 12 minutes.
Rogers, who recently won an ITF $60K in California, had yielded a total of only 10 games while marching through her first four Macon matches against girls 18 national clay court champion Gabriella Price, talented fifth seed Usue Maitane Arconada, former top-10 player Coco Vandeweghe and tour veteran Grace Min.
As a result of her runner-up finish, Rogers is projected to jump about 40 spots from her current No. 217 world ranking. A title in Macon would have lifted her ranking into the 150s.
WTA Tour ranking points are almost more important than titles at this level of tennis. Rogers is a former world's top 50 player who has been held back by injuries for much of the last two years. She sat out for more than a year after suffering a knee injury in the spring of 2018.
This time, she received treatment for her back on the sideline between the first two sets.
Rogers appeared to be limited in movement and missed the power that allowed her to dominate much of the first set. After winning 19 of 24 first service points and 17 of 18 second service points in the first set, Rogers won only one of 12 second service points in the third set.
The Australian Open Wild Card Challenge is a four-week series of tournaments offering the American with the highest cumulative total of WTA singles ranking points earned from three tournaments in the series a wild card into the singles main draw of the first Grand Slam of 2020.
SCHSL QUARTERFINALS ON MONDAY
Bishop England heads a list of five teams still in the running for SCHSL girls state tennis titles in the AAAAA and AAA divisions going into Monday's Lower State quarterfinals.
Unbeaten Bishop England is searching for a ninth consecutive state title as the Bishops entertain Pelion in Class AAA at BE's home courts on Daniel Island. Coach Kristin Fleming Arnold's BE team posted a 6-0 win over Cheraw in the first round.
Academic Magnet scored a 7-0 road win over Marion in the first round and will travel to May River on Monday in another Class AAA match.
Wando, the 2018 state runner-up, is still in the running in Class AAAAA, along with West Ashley and Ashley Ridge. West Ashley is scheduled to visit Wando on Monday, while Ashley Ridge will play host to West Florence.
Wando scored a 6-0 win over Carolina Forest in the first round, while West Ashley defeated Sumter. Ashley Ridge pulled out a 4-3 win over Dutch Fork last week.
Berkeley, James Island and Stratford all lost in the first round of the AAAAA playoffs.
In Class AA which has only 15 teams in the state playoffs, Monday's Lower State quarterfinals will have No. 1 seed Oceanside Collegiate at home against East Clarendon, defending state champion Philip Simmons visiting Barnwell and Woodland entertaining Green Sea-Floyds.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.