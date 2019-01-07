The State Ports Authority saw its third consecutive year of record containerized cargo growth in 2018 with a 6.8 percent increase in boxes moving through its terminals despite tariff concerns.
The Port of Charleston handled 2.3 million cargo containers measured in 20-foot increments last year, the authority said. That beats previous records set in 2016 and 2017.
The authority also ended the year with its highest-ever December cargo volumes — 199,701 boxes, a 9.2 percent increase over the same month a year ago.
The increases were partly due to shippers moving cargo ahead of now-delayed tariffs on Chinese goods that were supposed to take effect Jan. 1. China is the port's biggest trade partner.
"January is already off to a strong start and, despite uncertainty in the trade industry, we are optimistic that volumes will remain strong as we work to achieve our plans for 4.4 percent growth in fiscal 2019," Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, said in a statement.
The authority marked several milestones in 2018, including the start of Charleston Harbor dredging to dig the waterway to 52 feet so big container ships can visit the port at any time regardless of tides. The authority also opened another inland port — this one along the Interstate 95 corridor in Dillon — and finished a modernization of the wharf at Wando Welch Terminal so the Mount Pleasant facility can handle big ships and cranes.