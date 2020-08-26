Charleston County School District celebrates 41 National Merit Scholarship finalists and 23 winners

Despite the pandemic, Charleston County School District didn’t skip a beat when it came to nationally recognized accomplishments by many of their high school seniors.
In fact, CCSD announced in March that 41 of their seniors from four schools in the district were named finalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, which is run by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. This year’s group of finalists was significantly higher from 2019’s list of 26 finalists from the district.
And, out of the 41 in 2020, 29 of those graduates were from Academic Magnet High School, which ranked No. 1 best high school by U.S. News and World Report in 2019 and No. 1 best high school in 2020.
“These recognitions speak volumes about our staff and teachers and of course our students who work so hard,” says Catherine Spencer, principal of Academic Magnet High School. “This is a choice school and we have a tremendous group of parents creating a supportive community.” Despite the shutdown in March, 96.4 percent of Academic Magnet’s 500 students scored a 3 or higher on 1,500 advanced placement exams.
Wando High School also represented well with National Merit Scholarship finalists. Eight of their seniors were recognized with the prestigious honor. Charleston County School of the Arts had three students and Charleston Charter School of Math and Science had one.
Nationally, a total of 345,000 distinguished young people earned the finalist title of Merit Scholar.
However, of these 41 CCSD finalists, there were a total of 23 actual winners, which was also more than last year’s 20 CCSD National Merit Scholarship winners.
Nationwide, there were only 7,600 winners. These distinguished high school graduates will receive scholarships for undergraduate study worth a total of over $30 million from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. In addition to college-sponsored awards, two other types of National Merit Scholarships were offered — 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, for which all finalists competed, and more than 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who met criteria specified by their grantor organizations.
There were a total of more than 1.5 million juniors from 21,000 high schools who initially entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program back in 2018 when they had to take the PSAT to qualify, which served as the first screening of applicants.
“It’s a true reflection of students’ drive for academic success and of their pursuits for service to our community. It shows the quality of instruction that we provide from teachers and staffers at all levels,” says Andrew Pruitt, director of communications and technology in the Office of Strategy and Communications with CCSD.
To become a finalist, each semifinalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record and being endorsed and recommended by a high school official.
They also had to take the SAT or ACT and earn scores that qualify. About 15,000 usually attain that finalist status nationwide and about half of that become winners of the National Merit Scholarships.
Gillian Richard was one of those winners from Wando High School. She had a personal connection to this recognition because her mom was a recipient as well when she was in high school.
Music was Richard’s interest throughout high school. She was involved in musical theater, she taught ballet and was also in chorus. Among the many leadership roles she held, she was on the Leadership Board at school, she competed in Quest twice and Envirothon — just to name a few.
For her, the most nerve wracking part of the application was only getting one shot to write the essay. “Many scholarship applications have multiple essays, but this only has one so I only had one shot and that made me nervous,” Richard says.
She wrote about who inspires her the most, which is her ballet teacher. “I couldn’t have achieved all this without the support of some amazing people who were always there for me. I attribute my success in these endeavors to my support system.”
Richard will be attending Amherst College in Massachusetts this fall.
Christina Lewis, who will attend Duke University, was a winner of the National Merit Scholarship from School of the Arts.
She was involved in creative writing during high school and won numerous Scholastic writing awards. She wrote and published a book of poetry and essays her senior year and was heavily involved in student council as a junior class representative in eleventh grade and a senior vice president in twelfth grade.
“I feel extremely honored and blessed to have received this recognition. Any academic success I’ve had is a reflection of the exemplar education I received at SOA, which makes me feel extremely thankful for all of the amazing teachers I’ve had,” Lewis says.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a nonprofit organization that operates without government assistance. The majority of National Merit Scholarships offered each year are underwritten by some 400 independent corporate and college sponsors nationwide that support the scholarship’s efforts to honor the nation’s scholastically talented youth and encourage academic excellence at all levels of education.
Lewis, who plans to study neuroscience on a pre-health track, concludes, “This scholarship will help me to pay for textbooks and other necessities during my time at school. I’m so thankful to South Carolina Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center for their generous contribution toward my education.”