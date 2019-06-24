Charleston
Cameron Yost, Reid Davis and Pete Harper of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,045 square feet of office space at 1166 King St. to Palmetto-Green LLC. The tenant was represented by Loren Ziff of EastRock Properties.
Charles Carmody and Alicia Leland of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 10,499 square feet of office space at 100 Calhoun St. to SOMO Global Inc. Chip Shealy of CBRE represented the tenant.
Goose Creek
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 1,995 square feet of retail space at 5 South Alliance to House of Bliss Spa.
James Island
Vitré Ravenel Stephens and David Mantek of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,000 square feet of retail space in the Shoppes of Folly at 915 Folly Road to Fit Body Boot Camp. Bryan Colombik of Catalyst Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Mount Pleasant
Casey Loyal of Adams Property Group represented the landlord in leasing 2,576 square feet of retail space in the Market at Mill Creek at 2118 S.C. Highway 41 to Fuji Charleston LLC.
Joe Purze and Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 3,000 square feet of retail space at 1751 U.S. Highway 17 to Teak + Table.
Dexter Rumsey and Jim Frazier of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 2,156 square feet of office space in the Gateway Building at 235 Magrath Darby Blvd. to Accel Tax & Business Services LLC. John Durlach of Durlach Associates represented the landlord.
Reid Davis, Pete Harper and Cameron Yost of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,307 square feet of office space at 349 Coleman Blvd. to 2Book Inc. The tenant was represented by Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates.
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,300 square feet of office space at 886 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to 3D Technology Group LLC. Loren Ziff of Eastrock Properties represented the tenant.
Mike Palmer and Mark Mattison of Bridge Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 6,008 square feet of office space at 1501 Belle Isle Ave. The tenant, Tallo Inc., was represented by Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates.