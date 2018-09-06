Chain restaurants can be unavoidable. They can also be good, as Hanna Raskin pointed out in her recent review of chain restaurants.
Personally, I once adored Olive Garden myself. As a college student in the suburbs of Atlanta, I discovered Olive Garden's incredible lunch deal of unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks. Today, that deal is still a bargain for $6.99 and counts as my casual dining chain favorite.
Out of curiosity reached out to some chefs and others in the Charleston food and beverage community to see if they would cop to loving something served by a chain restaurant. From the fajitas at Chili's to the Bloomin' Onion at Outback, their favorites probably aren't that different from your own. Read on to see what place they like and why.