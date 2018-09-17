With so many food trucks rolling through town, it’s tough to know which one to seek out and what to order. So we asked brewery workers, food festival mavens, local business champions and others in the know to share their favorite trucks and dishes.
Here are some of their responses.
Chris Winn, Tradesmen Brewing owner:
“Lately I have been loving a few of these guys: Krystyna’s Polish Food and Lola’s Lumpia. They both are hitting the mark for some authentic Polish and Filipino food, which stands out for me as simple, affordable and crazy tasty.
Katie Powers, Cooper River Brewing taproom manager:
“Dough Boyz sausage pie is great and always on the menu, but they’ve got great seasonal pies like the Brussels pie in the fall, and the peach pie in the summer. A Lotta Ciabatta is a retired New York detective who makes a great cheesesteak.”
Gabby Totokotsopoulos, Charleston Wine + Food business manager:
“If you love breakfast, then Scram should be your go-to. Their combination of sweet and savory is the perfect start to the day. My favorite touch is their pineapple jam: perfect complement to their Ham Egg sandwich.”
Lauren Gellatly, Lowcountry Local First director of community development:
“Dashi’s shrimp tacos make me real happy. Tons of flavor, a spicy kick and two are very filling.”
— Stephanie Barna