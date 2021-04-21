Charleston Brunch Guide: The Best Places for Brunch in Charleston

Want to add your restaurant to this list? Click here.
Jump to brunch restaurants by location:
Downtown Charleston | North Charleston | Mount Pleasant | West Ashley | Folly Beach
Downtown Charleston
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar
186 Concord Street | (843) 817-8544 | Outdoor seating | Seating for large parties (6+) | 🔗 fleetlanding.net
Enjoy weekend brunch with a waterfront view, serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. -3 p.m.
Must try: Daily quiche, served over grits and hollandaise sauce
Home Team BBQ
126 William Street | (843) 225-7427 | Pet-friendly | 🔗 hometeambbq.com
Home Team BBQ’s downtown Charleston location offers brunch on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. The brunch menu is updated with daily specials, which you can find on Home Team BBQ’s social media story @hometeambbq.
Must try: Migas Tacos
North Charleston
Mount Pleasant
West Ashley
Folly Beach
Rita's Seaside Grille
2 Center Street | (843) 588-2525 | Outdoor seating | Live music | Pet-friendly | Seating for large parties (6+) | 🔗 ritasseasidegrille.com
Brunch is served every day at Rita’s Seaside Grille, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. - noon on weekends.
Must try: Rita's fried chicken and pancakes