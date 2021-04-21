You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charleston Brunch Guide: The Best Places for Brunch in Charleston

A guide to all your favorite brunch spots around Charleston and the Lowcountry.

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Charleston Brunch Guide: The Best Places for Brunch in Charleston

Want to add your restaurant to this list? Click here.

Do you own or work for a restaurant that serves brunch around the Charleston area? Let us know what your restaurant has to offer and we'll include you in this comprehensive guide.

——————————

Jump to brunch restaurants by location:

Downtown Charleston | North Charleston | Mount Pleasant | West Ashley | Folly Beach

——————————

Downtown Charleston

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar

Fleet Landing

186 Concord Street | (843) 817-8544 | Outdoor seating | Seating for large parties (6+) | 🔗 fleetlanding.net

Enjoy weekend brunch with a waterfront view, serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

Must try: Daily quiche, served over grits and hollandaise sauce

Home Team BBQ

Home Team

126 William Street | (843) 225-7427 | Pet-friendly | 🔗 hometeambbq.com

Home Team BBQ’s downtown Charleston location offers brunch on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. The brunch menu is updated with daily specials, which you can find on Home Team BBQ’s social media story @hometeambbq.

Must try: Migas Tacos

North Charleston

Mount Pleasant

West Ashley

Folly Beach

Rita's Seaside Grille

Rita's

2 Center Street | (843) 588-2525 | Outdoor seating | Live music | Pet-friendly | Seating for large parties (6+) | 🔗 ritasseasidegrille.com

Brunch is served every day at Rita’s Seaside Grille, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. - noon on weekends. 

Must try: Rita's fried chicken and pancakes

Charleston Brunch Guide Logo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News