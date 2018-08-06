A hospice company owned by the parent of The Post and Courier has acquired a provider of end-of-life care that serves patients in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.
Heart of Hospice LLC announced this week that it has purchased the operations of Peachtree Hospice. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Peachtree was started in 1995. It is based in Fort Smith, Ark.
Its new Charleston-based owner was founded in 2007 and operates in Louisiana and Mississippi. Carla Davis is the CEO.
Heart of Hospice is owned by EPI Group LLC, which purchased the business in 2014 as part of a diversification strategy. It is now part of EPI's health division.