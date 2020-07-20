Charleston area personal chef directory

Ann Ladson
Chef: Ann Ladson Stafford
Style: “Natural cooking: Local, fresh ingredients"
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery
Experience: Stafford earned a degree from the Culinary Institute of America with a specialty in pastry and baking; she’s since served as pastry chef at FIG, Carolina’s and Tides at the Beach.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: The meal would begin with warm rosemary-and-sea salt mixed nuts; bivalves with mignonette and caviar with the proper accoutrements, followed by a crisp salad; grilled hanger steak; wreckfish and celeriac steaks with gremolata, accompanied by seasonal succotash.
For dessert, Stafford would serve a five-layer cake; ice cream and cookies, and supply guests with take-home baked breakfast items such as muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls or granola yogurt jars.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $240-$300
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“Sourcing can be a challenge (but) I get invigorated to step up to the opportunity.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“I work at home alone; source responsibly; always wear a mask in public and practice proper hand and packaging sanitization. I fully support every individual’s pandemic boundaries and will work accordingly.”
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
Maximum travel distance of 30 miles, unless a client makes special arrangements
**
E-mail: annladson@gmail.com
Phone: 843-860-0771
Carolima’s Lowcountry Cuisine
Chef: Sameka Jenkins
Style: “Authentic Gullah and Lowcountry dishes”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery
Experience: Jenkins has been in the catering business for eight years.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Jenkins would pitch a four-course meal consisting of a spinach salad topped with candied pecans, shaved Parmesan and citrus vinaigrette; collard green egg rolls with honey mustard; pan-seared salmon with rice pilaf and seasonal mixed vegetables, plus 14-karat personalized cakes for dessert.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $90-$120
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“A client requested a collard green bar at a wedding. We created the theme with various collard green dishes and it’s how we invented our collard green egg rolls!”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“We are sanitizing as we work as well as wearing masks and disposable gloves. We are also plating or packaging meals individually.”
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
Minimum order $300. Mileage fee incurred after 25 miles. For on-site preparation, client must provide a kitchen.
**
Phone: 843-900-4467
Chainey Briar Chef Services
Chef: Joe DiMaio
Style: “Comforting, natural, intuitive and creative.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery; weekly meal delivery and small events
Experience: DiMaio was most recently executive chef at Millers All Day, having served in the same position at The Darling Oyster Bar. He previously cooked at the Old Village Post House and The Ocean Room.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: For a silver birthday, DiMaio proposes a tomato and stone-fruit salad with Champagne vinaigrette; herbed chevre ricotta-stuffed agnolotti with summer squash and eggplant agrodolce, along with cornmeal olive oil cake, peach compote and whipped mascarpone for dessert.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $75
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
Aside from this question, “I have yet to experience a request that I could not accommodate,” DiMaio says.
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“I’m wearing a mask and gloves, and sanitizing all products and utensils upon arrival.”
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
Minimum guest count of four. Maximum guest count of 16.
**
E-mail: chefdimaio@gmail.com
Chef BJ Dennis
Chef: Benjamin Dennis IV
Style: “Gullah Geechee Lowcountry African Diaspora.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery; weekly meal delivery
Experience: Dennis has been a prominent chef in Charleston for years, and a nationally recognized advocate for Gullah Geechee cooking traditions.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Dennis says his menu would be guided by what was local and seasonal “from the water, farm and land.”
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $100
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“Gluten-free, no peanuts, garlic or tomato. You just make do. The clients get what they want, unless it's something over-the-top absurd.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
In addition to wearing masks and gloves, Dennis is only working with groups of 20 or fewer people.
**
Web: instagram.com/chefbjdennis
Phone: 843-743-1100
Chef Emily
Chef: Emily L. Kimbrough
Style: “Local, fresh, healthy and delicious.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; weekly meal delivery
Experience: For the better part of the last two decades, Kimbrough has worked in restaurants and catering, in addition to teaching cooking classes.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: When there’s a vegetarian in the group, Kimbrough likes to prepare a meal that everyone can enjoy equally, rather than create a separate menu according to dietary restrictions.
In this case, she would suggest a Southern chef’s salad with cornbread croutons and black-eyed peas; pan-seared local fish or sauteed lentils with tomato-basil butter; sweet onion-creamed corn; grilled local zucchini and a gluten-free ginger peach upside-down cake with fresh blueberries.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $70-$80
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“When clients approach me with allergy concerns, I put them at ease telling them I have my own food allergies. ... I work to make sure the person with the allergy has what they need, while the rest of the group enjoys the food without knowing (that) the gluten is missing from the cake.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“I choose to wear a mask in public places and in clients’ homes, adhere to keeping a six-foot distance from others as much as possible. I ask clients what makes them feel safe and I adhere to that.”
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
Maximum guest count of 30. Additional fees for mileage, airfare and lodging, if applicable. Client must provide a kitchen.
**
Web: charlestonpersonalchef.com
E-mail: chefemily@charlestonpersonalchef.com
The Culinary Connection
Chef: Melinda Clark
Style: “Client-focused with creativity.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery
Experience: Clark has been a private chef since 2006, with the last eight years spent in the Charleston area. She’s also worked with Charleston catering companies, and helped develop menus for restaurants.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: To start, Clark would serve a caramelized onion-and-apple tart with Gruyere cheese, followed by an heirloom panzanella salad with grilled garlic croutons. Then for an entree, pan-seared local grouper over lemon risotto, with chanterelle mushrooms taking the place of the fish on vegetarian plates, succeeded by a flourless dark chocolate torte with macerated raspberries for dessert.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $65
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
Using a pig cooker and multiple hot boxes, Clark prepared a rehearsal dinner for 40 people in a Kiawah Island gazebo with no kitchen facilities.
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“I am recommending that my clients be thoughtful and mindful of the size of their groups and encouraging social distancing when appropriate. I also wear a mask when on site.”
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
Minimum guest count of 12 outside of primary market (Downtown, Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms.)
**
Web: culinaryconnection.us.com
E-mail: chefmelinda@culinaryconnection.us.com
Dinner Duchess
Chef: Tina Tomasevich
Style: “Italian and Mediterranean”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; weekly meal delivery
Experience: Since starting her business in 2010, Tomasevich has handled the meals for house parties, weddings and political events, serving as many as 135 people at one time.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Assuming it conformed to the clients’ preferences, Tomasevich would serve caprese salad with melon; eggplant rollatini; potato, goat cheese and spring onion pies; marinated tomato-and-feta salad; sweet Italian sausage manicotti and herbed bread.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $50
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“(A client) wanted all lasagna, but was worried about a vegetarian guest. I did a vegetarian lasagna and pasta primavera with white sauce.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
Tomasevich is wearing a mask; using hand sanitizer and self-monitoring for symptoms.
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
Minimum of two guests. Maximum of 20 guests. For on-site preparation, client must provide a kitchen
**
Web: facebook.com/DinnerDuchess/
Phone: 843-343-4827
Heidi’s Bohemian
Chef: Heidi Kindig
Style: “Eclectic, simple, fresh and classical.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation
Experience: Kindig has worked in food-and-beverage for 20 years; she’s owned two restaurants and a food truck.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Braised local beets with Catamount Hills cheese, fresh peach-and-pistachio vinaigrette; seared rapini with Parmesan shards; cantaloupe Parisienne; smoked paprika chickpea cake, topped with Indian pakora, poached jumbo shrimp, tamarind gastrique and marinated cucumber; coconut creme brulee.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $100-$180
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
Kindig has created meals optimized for freezing.
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
Using masks and gloves, as well as monitoring ingredients “from purchase through completion.”
**
Web: hesidisbohemian.com
E-mail: heidisbohemian@gmail.com
Phone: 757-784-4476
Indigenius Cuisine Events and Catering
Chef: Arlette O’Rourke
Style: “Fresh, modern, classic, Southern.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery
Experience: O’Rourke studied the culinary arts, pastry and sports nutrition at The Culinary Institute of Charleston. Her work resume includes The Four Seasons and Chops, both in south Florida.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Among the selections on Indigenius’ standard four-course Spa & Bachelorette Menu are fried green tomatoes with red pepper sauce and whipped feta; mini tomato pies with pesto; grilled peach salad with heirloom tomatoes, burrata and pink peppercorn vinaigrette; crispy lemon chicken breast and blackberry black pepper cheesecake.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $60-$110
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“I have been sent spreadsheets about dietary restrictions, allergies and food preferences for every single guest for one 10-guest dinner. This client is very challenging, but she hires us every year.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“We have very stringent cleaning guidelines at our commercial kitchen. We do not share a commissary, so it is not difficult to enforce our cleaning procedures. As chefs, we are already accustomed to proper hand washing, food handling and glove wearing necessary to provide a safe product.”
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
$600 minimum on full-service events. $400 minimum for drop-offs
**
E-mail: charlestonpersonalchef@gmail.com
Phone: 843-270-0243
Interactive Home Cooking
Chef: Ty Kotz
Style: “Local, seasonal, ingredient-driven cuisine.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation
Experience: Kotz spent 25 years working in New York City’s top fine dining restaurants, including some associated with Danny Meyer, Tom Colicchio and Floyd Cardoz. Kotz assisted Cardoz, who in March died of the coronavirus, in competitive television appearances, including a winning turn on "Top Chef Masters."
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Kotz declined to specify a menu, saying “No two menus are ever the same, and every day local ingredients change. I really want the experience to be created specifically for (the client) in that time and place.”
Per-person pricing for the above meal: Kotz charges a minimum of $750 for an event, calculated at $125 per person for a small group, or $1,000, plus $35 per person for a larger gathering.
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“One client asked for a multicourse vegan Indian menu to celebrate family members and friends. Everyone in the group was Indian and all different ages. I used all local produce and received the best compliment I've ever gotten: The guest of honor's aunt said it reminded her of the food she ate growing up as a child in India.
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“I am extremely sensitive to this subject. I lost my best friend and mentor to this virus and I know how awful it is. I have the benefit of my best friend here being a lead doctor at MUSC: I have consulted him for how I should go about my services.
"Most importantly, I have an in-depth conversation with my prospective client about my approach as well as theirs during this time. I will never put myself in a situation that I am not comfortable in, and I want my clients to be assured of how particular I will be at every stage.”
**
Web: cheftykotz.com
E-mail: tymkotz@gmail.com
Phone: 917-334-3381
JLOkitchens
Chef: Jessica O’Neal
Style: “Bright and fresh.”
Services: Weekly meal delivery
Experience: O’Neal has been a personal chef since 2012, cooking for NBA players and Sullivan’s Island families.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Peach, basil and burrata salad with toasted hazelnuts and white balsamic vinaigrette; sweet corn and tomato bisque; caramelized leek and shiitake mushroom risotto with grilled asparagus; coconut lavender pudding with blackberry coulis.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $80-$100
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“One weekly client needed vegetarian meals under 400 calories with more than 25 grams of protein. I worked closely with her dietitian and researched alternate cooking methods to cut down on fats and sugars. It (was) a crash course in alternate protein sources such as tempeh and seitan.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“I wear masks while shopping, cooking and interacting with clients; wipe down all surfaces and tools that I'm using with 70 percent alcohol and wash fruits and vegetables in a vinegar water solution.”
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
Maximum travel distance of 10 miles from Mount Pleasant for weekly clients.
**
E-mail: jessica@jlokitchens.com
Just Eat This Catering
Chef: Christopher Casner
Style: “Simple food with elevated flavor.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation
Experience: A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Casner spent 12 years as director of dining services for a large, upscale retirement community before seven years ago shifting to personal cheffing.
Menu for a 50th birthday: If the client didn’t have a favorite meal to replicate at the ready, Casner would try to jog her thinking by outlining a vichyssoise with spring oil and spring salad with strawberries as possible starting points.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $50
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“To do a crawfish boil, I had to get 100 pounds of fresh crawfish from Louisiana; store them properly and cook them perfectly. It was my first time doing a crawfish boil.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
Sanitizing prep surfaces, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask, if requested.
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
Minimum charge of $500
**
Web: justeatthis.com
Phone: 843-868-1367
Lauren Furey LLC
Chef: Lauren Furey
Style: “Personally curated, luxurious and memorable.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; weekly meal delivery; cooking classes
Experience: A College of Charleston graduate, Furey apprenticed with Nathalie Dupree and worked in several local restaurants. With experience cooking outdoors, including on the water, Furey is on Montage Palmetto Bluff’s list of recommended chefs.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Furey would base the menu on a trip to the farmer’s market and serve it family-style.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $125-$110
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“A group from Atlanta was referred to me one day before the night of their dinner party! I made a plan and sourced everything locally with no problem: Whipped feta; homemade tzatziki and white bean dip with local vegetables and homemade pita chips; orzo salad with Mediterranean vinaigrette; Briam (Greek roasted vegetables); shrimp saganaki with shrimp from Miss Paula's, and olive oil shortbread-crusted lemon bars, using local Olinda olive oil. We all had so much fun.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“I wear masks and gloves in the grocery store; minimize trips and sanitize everything I touch. I will wear a mask and gloves if the client wants me to. I constantly sanitize surfaces.”
Do you have any working restrictions of which prospective clients should be aware?
Maximum travel distance of 2 hours. Minimum guest count of four. No alcohol service.
**
Web: laurenfurey.com
E-mail: laurensfurey@yahoo.com
Phone: 610-312-6622
Lowcountry Creole Culinaire
Chef: Frisco Thumbtzen
Style: “Gullah, Creole, Cajun, Caribbean, Lowcountry”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery; weekly meal delivery
Experience: Prior to starting his catering company in 2008, Thumbtzen served as a personal chef in Alaska and worked for Walt Disney. He graduated from The Art Institute of Atlanta.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Vegetarian gumbo, Lowcounty boil, Caribbean pineapple-marinated pork loin, saffron rice, collard greens, cauliflower mac-and-cheese and mini Charleston butter cakes
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $28
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“A customer felt she had been waiting too long for her food. She became frustrated and lost her temper. ... I focused on using positive language and explaining the reason behind the wait.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“We ensure workers wash their hands frequently and prioritize sanitizing high-touch areas. Workers that show any symptoms are asked to go home until they are checked and symptom-free. We offer the option of zero-contact deliveries: The customer is able to pay online and have food dropped off at the door.”
**
Web: lowcountrycreoleculinaire.com
E-mail: catering@lowcountrycreoleculinaire.com
OG Catering
Chef: Owen Gaube
Style: “Rustic Italian with Southern influences.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery
Experience: A 1999 graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Gaube worked under Ken Vedrinski at Sienna, Trattoria Lucca and Coda del Pesce, then spent three years as executive chef of The Porch at I’On Club.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Gaube would develop a tasting menu to serve family-style, featuring four antipasti, two pastas, two entrees and one dessert.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $75-$125
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
According to Gaube, no request is too challenging.
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“We wear gloves at all times and change them out regularly to ensure food safety. We practice social distancing in the client's home. Temperatures are checked on a regular basis. We are adhering to all S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines and recommendations.”
**
Phone: 843-263-4820
Patrick Tortora
Chef: Patrick Tortora
Style: “Local, fresh, delicious, fun, Southern.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; cooking classes
Experience: Although Tortora has worked all over the country, the Johnson & Wales University graduate has been cooking in Charleston for 20 years.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Lowcountry egg rolls with Thai chili dip; heirloom tomato bruschetta; quinoa-and-root vegetable salad with dried cherry shallot vinaigrette; roasted portobello stuffed with vegan sausage, roast garlic, haricot vert and Carolina Gold rice; Keto ice cream with wild berry and whiskey compote
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $75
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“A client requested on site to grill steaks over an open flame in a backyard fire pit. The wood she provided was wet and we had no starter fluid or dry kindling. We had to start the fire with bourbon. It was very disheartening to use such a fine spirit in this fashion, but the client was happy.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
Gaube cleans and sanitizes the client’s kitchen before preparing food.
**
Web: facebook.com/PrivateChefsOfCharleston
Phone: 843-819-3412
PB Cooks
Chef: Phil Brenner
Style: “Seasonal, classic, local and approachable.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; cooking classes
Experience: Brenner, a graduate of The French Culinary Institute, worked as a line cook in New York City before relocating to Charleston. His jobs here included line cook at FIG and kitchen manager/cooking instructor at The Daily.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Croquetas de setas, featuring Mepkin Abbey shiitake, Carolina Gold rice and Manchego as well as a peperonata of roasted summer peppers, olives and Sicilian oregano, leading to a fattoush salad made with heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, radish, rose vinegar, South Carolina buttermilk and toasted pita.
For the entree: Campanelle with Miss Paula's shrimp, zucchini, squash, summer tomato sauce and herbed breadcrumbs, accompanied by a succotash of butterbeans, sweet corn, leek and basil, plus roasted asparagus with scallion, lemon, and cured egg yolk. For dessert: Apple brown Betty with sorghum zabaglione.
Per person pricing for the above meal: $85, plus ingredients
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“I was asked to cook an anniversary dinner for two vegan clients. I wanted to make sure they would be experiencing exciting dishes that were more than just the vegetable plate offered at most restaurants. Figuring out how to substitute ingredients for eggs and dairy was an interesting challenge and I really enjoyed providing them a unique and intimate dinner..”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“This is a small operation so after I've purchased ingredients, I am the only point of contact between the food and the client. I also encourage clients to inform me if anyone is feeling ill or has been in contact with someone who is sick. After all, a dinner party can always be rescheduled.”
**
Web: pbcooks.com
Precision Event Planning SC
Chef: Jody Doane
Style: “Personally curated, luxurious and memorable.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery
Experience: Doane spent 15 years working in food-and-beverage before two years ago launching her personal chef business.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Doane envisions the same menu for the entire party, with tempeh offered as an alternative to meat.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $15-$25
**
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
“I provide hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes and masks for those who come without one.”
**
Web: facebook.com/4-Seasons-Supper-Club-107033917553996
E-mail: precisioneventplanningsc@gmail.com
Phone: 843-670-1678
Simple Provisions Private Dining
Chefs: Tess Atwood, Kirsten Lawton and Blake McCormick
Style: “Locally inspired, farm-fresh and seasonal.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery; weekly meal delivery; cooking classes
Experience: “Collectively, we have been involved in Charleston's food-and-beverage community for over 15 years. As a sommelier and chefs at some of Charleston's most well-known restaurants, such as Chez Nous, EVO, & Roti Rolls, just to name a few, we have been able to learn under some of the area's brightest and most experienced owners and chefs in the industry.”
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: After a mezze board featuring Greek tzatziki and hummus; marinated artichokes; marinated medley of olives marinated herbed feta; dolmadakia; goat cheese-stuffed peppadew peppers; cumin-and-lemon roasted cauliflower; chickpea salad; lemon-and-oregano couscous salad and mint beet salad with garlicky yogurt sauce, as well as pickled Miss Paula’s shrimp, the trio would serve a watermelon-and-tomato gazpacho shooter; Maryland crab cakes; roasted cauliflower steak and a blueberry galette.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $89-$119
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
“We were recently were asked to cater a client’s birthday party at her home when her original plans were canceled (because of) circumstances out of her control. We had only eight hours to plan a seated dinner for 14 guests, complete with wine pairings, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dessert. ... The dinner was a success, and no one was the wiser that we had made it happen in only eight hours.”
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
Wearing masks, washing hands frequently and wiping down surfaces every 30 minutes.
**
Web: instagram.com/simple.provisions/
E-mail: sp.privatedining@gmail.com
Sweet Rhi
Chef: Rhiannon Chandler Dillon
Style: “Local, seasonal, fun, creative, fresh.”
Services: On-site meal prep and presentation; off-site meal prep and delivery; small events
Experience: Dillon studied culinary arts at AB-Tech in Asheville, then cooked around the country, including at a catering company in Arizona; her now-husband was also a chef there when they met.
**
Menu for a 50th birthday: Farmers market salad with Champagne vinaigrette; seared local fish with olive tapenade; Carolina gold rice and seasonal grilled vegetables; lemon meringue tarts with fresh berries.
Per-person pricing for the above meal: $40
**
Can you give one example of a challenging client request and how you were able to accommodate it?
A client waited until the start of an event to reveal one of the guests had a pine nut allergy, so Dillon immediately made a batch of pesto without pine nuts.
What added precautions are you taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus?
Wearing masks and gloves, washing hands, social distancing and sanitizing surfaces.
**
Web: sweetrhi.com